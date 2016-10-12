25°
Moreton saleyards to host beef classic

Tom Threadingham
| 12th Oct 2016 11:45 AM
HONOUR: For the past four years Barry Neuendorff has donated a perpetual memorial trophy in honour of his late wife, called The Margaret Neuendorff Memorial Trophy, at Moreton's annual Beef Classic Show and Sale.

The cattle will flow through the gates for one of the biggest sales of the year at the Moreton Saleyards.

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew are gearing up to host the annual Beef Classic Show and Sale tomorrow, October 13.

More than 500 head of high quality cattle are expected to be yarded during the show and sale.

There will be 30 classes and five champions will be crowned for grain/grass or crop fed cattle.

Buyers, sellers and those interested in the livestock industry will travel from far and wide for the event.

Among them will be Minden's Barry Neuendorff who has entered 11 cattle into this year's Beef Classic.

Mr Neuendorff is no stranger to the Beef Classic or the Moreton Saleyards, and has become a familiar face among the farmers at the yards.

"We've been going to the beef classic ever since it started 15 or 16 years ago and have been there every year,” Mr Neuendorff said.

"I run cattle and go to the Moreton sales every week and that's what we do.

"Moreton is the closest to me and I get on good with all the clients.”

Although attending to sell his own cattle, for Mr Neuendorff the Beef Classic holds a greater meaning.

For the past four years Mr Neuendorff has donated a perpetual memorial trophy in honour of his late wife, called The Margaret Neuendorff Memorial Trophy.

The trophy is awarded to the Champion Grain Fed Beast at the Show.

"It's a good feeling to have donated the memorial trophy - its in memory of my wife and I think they all appreciate it too,” Mr Neuendorff said.

Winners of the Margaret Neuendorff Memorial Trophy are also presented with a $200 voucher from R. M. Williams.

Mr Neuendorff said he was looking forward to attending the Beef Classic tomorrow.

"I'm taking 11 cattle and my daughter is putting in three as well,” he said.

"They always have good cattle there, the buyers are good and the people are good.

"You get a good breakfast from them and all the ladies in the office are very polite too.”

Judging starts at 6.30am and prizes for placings precedes the live weight sale beginning at 1pm.

There will also be trade stalls, canteen and barbecue lunch on the day. The day benefits the Royal Flying Doctors Service.

Topics:  beef classic, beef classic show and sale, moreton saleyards



Moreton saleyards to host beef classic

HONOUR: For the past four years Barry Neuendorff has donated a perpetual memorial trophy in honour of his late wife, called The Margaret Neuendorff Memorial Trophy, at Moreton's annual Beef Classic Show and Sale.

Moreton saleyards to host annual Beef Classic Show and Sale.

