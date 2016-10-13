Mobile phones are a dangerous driver distraction

In this Wednesday, July 20, 2016 photo, Egyptian dentist Mark Shehata, 24, uses the "Pokemon Go," mobile phone application while driving in Cairo, Egypt. Abbas Shumman, the deputy sheikh of Egypt's Al-Azhar institute, has warned against the dangers of playing too much of the wildly popular mobile phone application, adding to religious voices that have sometimes been sterner in their critique of the game. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

WE ALL know using any form of technology when driving is dangerous, so why are people still doing it?

Gatton police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne revealed there has recently been a number of crashes in the area where mobile phone use had contributed.

"One issue identified is that 'smart phones' take more concentration to send a text message than older style phones, this leads to less focus on the road and therefore more danger,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

"At 60kmh a vehicle travels over 16 metres per second and at 100kmh, 27 metres per second, so it does not take much to change a normal driving situation into something very dangerous.

"Driver distraction is considered a major factor in traffic crashes, people need to stay as alert as possible.”

Other than potentially harming yourself or others, another reason not to use a mobile phone while driving is because the current fine is $365 and three points.

During Gatton police station's Operation Spring Break, which finished on October 6, Snr Sgt Browne said seven people were caught on their mobiles while driving on Railway St by Gatton police.

"If vehicles do not have hands free you can buy a blue tooth device from about $30, as for texting, unless this can be activated and completed by voice then do not do it when driving,” Snr Sgt Browne said.