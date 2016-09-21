21°
Meet the new star of the Gatton Star

21st Sep 2016 12:15 PM
STAR: Super mum Karen Wilkinson our new Gatton Star team member.
STAR: Super mum Karen Wilkinson our new Gatton Star team member. Francis Witsenhuysen

Occupation: Gatton Star receptionist

Age: 33 years old

Marital Status: Married

Children: Two boys

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Buying a home and raising a family while working and studying all at the same time.

What is your favourite type of music?

I like to listen to a bit of everything, R&B, rock, pop, country.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

I am continually receiving a lot of advice, but I feel it's best to treat others as you expect to be treated, and love and support your family through good times and bad.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

I'd like to end child abuse and animal cruelty.

Each individual needs a voice, someone to stand up for them and protect them when others have let them down.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

Probably 25.

Because you're still young enough to do things, and old enough to know better.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I love cooking and reading books because I am able to escape into 'me' time, and to be able to zone out and relax.

What is your happiest childhood memories?

I loved and still love going on summer beach holidays at the Sunshine Coast, Caloundra. I also enjoyed camping trips to Beaudesert.

What is your favourite places to visit in the district?

We enjoy visiting Twin Bridges, Fernvale.

It's a great spot for a picnic lunch and the kids can play in the shallow waters.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

I would pay the mortgage, upgrade the cars, go on a much needed holiday with the family, and start my own business.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Marilyn Monroe. She has always fascinated me, she's beautiful. An iconic silver screen legend.

Have you ever met anyone famous, who and when?

Yes, I've been fortunate to meet our Aussie Olympic swimmer Kieren Perkins in 2005, when I used to work in Brisbane.

Where do you plan to be in five years time?

In five years I plan to have my own business up and running in Gatton or Plainland.

Gatton Star

Topics:  gatton, gatton brisbane and lockyer valley star, plainland

LOWOOD'S John Ruhl is the last postman to ever deliver mail on a push bike in Queensland.

