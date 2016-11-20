32°
McNamara: Gatton's legal eagle

20th Nov 2016 9:20 AM
Mr McNamara cutting his retirement cake at McNamara and Associates earlier in the year.
Mr McNamara cutting his retirement cake at McNamara and Associates earlier in the year. Photo Contributed

LEGAL EAGLE Kerian McNamara may have retired from McNamara and Associates but he's certainly still involved in legal work and an extremely active member of Gatton's Community.

Mr McNamara said it was time to leave the firm, McNamara and Associates, which he has been a part of since 1976, however he could not face the thought of leaving his beloved Lockyer Valley or the legal fraternity.

"I had my heart set on helping my family, my daughter Alice and nephew Glenn establish their own practice and when they asked for my help, I knew I had to step forward,” Mr McNamara said.

"I was sitting on my Ma Ma Creek verandah overlooking Gatton and I knew I could never permanently leave the place because it's my home.”

The new family practice he refers to is Spire Law which is currently located on the Sunshine Coast.

Taking after her father, his 23-year-old daughter, Alice was admitted as a solicitor over a year ago and is working hard to make a name for herself, guided by her well-respected Dad.

"Alice and Glenn have a diverse range of clients, from property developers to agricultural producers and due to my years of experience I am able to delegate and advise to achieve good outcomes for their clients,” Mr McNamara said.

"I am doing what any Dad would do, plus it helps that I am still passionate about law and business; I just realised I was too young to retire.”

He was speaking from his 1000 acre, Maa Maa Creek Wagyu, where he runs about 150 head of purebred Wagyu's.

"I enjoy spending time on on my farm growing beef, particularly my wagyu,” he said.

Mr McNamara shared a brief history of McNamara and associates, one of the largest and oldest local firms in the region.

John Casey, Senior commenced the business that was later to become McNamara and Associates in 1923.

He ran his firm as a sole practitioner until 1945 and then the firm evolved with a few name changes over the years until Mr Maurice McNamara (Kerian's father) started working for Casey, Casey and Kent in the late 1960s.

Maurice became a Partner at Casey, McNamara and Campbell in 1974.

Mr McNamara did five year articles with his father and opened and ran the Gatton office from about 1977 before being admitted as a solicitor in 1981.

At the time, Mr McNamara was the youngest admitted solicitor in Queensland.

He took a leadership role in developing the business of the firm and then began running McNamara and Associates from the early 1990's.

He was instrumental in acquiring a number of other firms or opening new offices in Cairns, Beerwah and Toowoomba and the historic firm of Bell and Braban in Gatton.

Mr McNamara oversaw the growth of McNamara's into new offices in Ipswich in the old North Ipswich Pizza Hut in 2000 and into bigger premises in Cochrane St, Gatton before moving back to the developed premises at 11 William St, Gatton.

Mr MacNamara has helped many groups and has always been active and well-connected politically, where his contacts and legal mind is well valued and utilised.

With a strong and active interest in politics, Mr McNamara has been a long time member of the Liberal National Party.

He has been involved in numerous community and social pursuits from Gatton scouts, Agforce, the Gatton aeropark and has remains active in the local business community.

In his spare time he enjoys flying his plane back and forth from the Sunshine Coast where he spends a lot of time with his family.

He commutes between Gatton Airpark and the sunshine coast in his Moonie M20J aeroplane.

Mr McNamara has been flying for 36 years and said it was his favoured mode of transport.

Among his many achievements, he was recognised for his leadership in the legal profession by his appointment to be a Notary Public and was particularly active in assisting the Grantham community after the 2011 floods.

In the last ten years, Mr McNamara has always provided pro bono legal and other assistance to community groups within the Lockyer Valley such as Lights on the Hill, Grantham Flood Recovery and he was an original member of the recycled water board in the early 2000s.

Following his retirement his colleagues at McNamara and Associates said his legacy left the firm in strong position as one of the leading law firms in the Ipswich and Lockyer Valley region.

Gatton Star

Topics:  gatton kerian mcnamara mcnamara and associates spire law

