28°
News

Mayoral Gala dinner supports school chapliancy

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 15th Nov 2016 9:36 AM
GALA SUCCESS: Mayoral Gala dinner organiser Wendy Thomas has a laugh with MP Tim Mander and Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan last Saturday night.
GALA SUCCESS: Mayoral Gala dinner organiser Wendy Thomas has a laugh with MP Tim Mander and Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan last Saturday night. Francis Witsenhuysen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

HUNDREDS turned out to support Gatton State School's chaplaincy program at a special Mayoral Gala Dinner held at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

Special guest speaker MP for Everton and Shadow Minister of Police Tim Mander said school chaplains had proven to be an indispensable part of the school community.

"They really don't receive enough funding, that's why we have fund raising events like this to supplement that government funding,” he said.

Mr Mander spoke of the history of school chaplaincy, the care network they create in schools, characterisers of chaplains and why they are so valued.

He used some of his previous experience as the former Minister of Housing to draw on the parallels of school chaplaincy.

"As Minister of Housing I dealt with people in disadvantaged situations and there are similarities between what I saw and what chaplains do,” he said.

Gatton State School chaplain (or "chappy”) Tim Orminston said the Mayoral Gala Dinner was important because it showcased what chaplains do and engaged more community support.

"We do need the funding to keep chaplains in schools, so we are very grateful for the communities support,” he said.

Mr Orminston said a school chaplain's primary role was being there for children who need it the most.

"If you are looking at kids or families that are having issues, chaplains can be a preventative. We can link them into services in the community, rather than councillors or psychologists,” he said.

"Just this week I had two students who came up to me wanting to talk about issues they had, I had the freedom to listen to their whole story without interrupting them, that's incredibly valuable to a young person.”

The gala was organised by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council and included a three course dinner and entertainment by the Lockyer District High School's jazz band.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Gatton Star

Topics:  chapliancy program gatton state school lockyer valley lvrc mayor tanya milligan tim orminston

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Mayoral Gala dinner supports school chapliancy

Mayoral Gala dinner supports school chapliancy

HUNDERED'S turned out to support the Gatton's State School chaplaincy program at a special Mayoral Gala Dinner held at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

Gatton's Farmlife Festival knocked back by Council

The proposed Farmlife Festival has been declined by council.

Festival denied by Lockyer Council.

Holden HR's magenta magic

MAGENTA MAGIC: Lester Alexander's magenta pearl 1966 Holden HR is an eye-catching classic.

IT'S bright, powerful and a classic.

Youngsters getting a head start out on the track

STARTING YOUNG: Lockyer Valley Dirt Track Kart Club will hold its final points meeting of the year on November 13 with drivers as young as five competing for a place on the podium.

Drivers will battle it out at the final points meeting of the year.

Local Partners

Mayoral Gala dinner supports school chapliancy

HUNDERED'S turned out to support the Gatton's State School chaplaincy program at a special Mayoral Gala Dinner held at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

The Jaenke family reunite in Esk

REUNITED: Jessica Groves holding Nash Stapleton, Louisa Muir, Patti Jaenke and Kay Davis at the Jaenke reunion.

The Jaenke family finally reunite.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Blue singer Duncan James rushed to hospital

Blue singer Duncan James rushed to hospital

BLUE singer Duncan James was rushed to hospital on Monday with "electric shots" in his legs.

"Ape in heels": Racist slur targets Michelle Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama has been called an "Ape in heels" by a property developer in West Virginia, whose social media post was praised by the county's mayor.

“I’m tired of seeing a Ape in heels.”

J.K. Rowling: I'm 'still learning' how to write screenplays

J.K. Rowling doesn't think she's quite there yet with screenplays

Howzat! Adele to play at The Gabba

Adele is coming to Queensland to play at The Gabba.

First major concert at The Gabba since Sherbert in 1973

WATCH: Trailer for Beauty and the Beast released

The trailer for Beauty and the Beast has finally been released

Katini takes a bite of the Big Apple

The Sunshine Coast's Katini Yamaoka has released her first album.

The Coast's own X Factor talent living the dream in New York

Marion Cotillard: Brad Pitt is 'a good man'

Marion Cotillard thinks Brad Pitt is "a good man".

Private &amp; Modern Inner City Living on 829m2

174A Campbell Street, Toowoomba City 4350

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Positioned on a generous 829m2 block nestled in a hidden pocket of Toowoomba City, you will love relaxing and entertaining in this modern 3 bedroom home...

Transport Depot + Five Year Lease to QUBE!

27 Heinemann Road, Wellcamp 4350

Commercial • Unique opportunity for either the transport operator or astute investor to ... Offers Above...

• Unique opportunity for either the transport operator or astute investor to purchase a prime industrial property which forms the conduit to...

Sophisticated &amp; Functional – Entertainer’s Delight in Parkside Location

6 Kestrel Court, Rangeville 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Above...

Step inside and be amazed by what this family home has to offer! Positioned on a fully fenced 708m2 allotment in a sought-after location only a few minutes’ walk...

Enjoy Your Own Tennis Court and Pool on Peaceful Middle Ridge Acreage.

6 Dippel Street, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 3 3 Auction Cancelled...

The best of everything here peaceful acreage Middle Ridge living, views, swimming pool, tennis court, and a magnificent family home, all just 10 mins from the city...

and Under Offer

3 Wild Street, Westbrook 4350

Residential Land Owner has had a change of direction and so this beautiful block ... Under Offer

Owner has had a change of direction and so this beautiful block of land is available to purchase. 1032m2 and positioned in the last Clive Berghofer Development at...

and Under Offer

22 Tedman Road, Clifton 4361

House 3 1 1 Under Offer

What a fantastic opportunity to get into the market either as a first home buyer or as an investor! This home was built in 2013, but has only been lived in since...

Under Offer

55 Ferguson Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 3 Under Offer

Owners have purchased elsewhere and as such are selling their beloved family home. With large open plan living spaces and indoor and outdoor living areas flowing...

Be Quick 1 Unit Already Gone

2/190 Kearney Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Perfect for the first home buyer, retirees or astute investor, this brand new contemporary unit sits at the rear of this recently completed duplex in a convenient...

Stop Looking This Is It!

16 Aylmer Street, Oakey 4401

House 3 1 4 $275,000

This well cared for family home awaits you, all you have to do is move in kick back and relax! The home is on a huge 1032m2 block that is surround by lush, easy...

&quot;One Alford&quot; - Prestigious Eastside Duplex

1 & 2/1a Alford Street, Mount Lofty 4350

Duplex 4 4 2 Offers Over...

This high quality, brand new duplex located in a quiet Eastside street and created by an award-winning developer, is your ultimate opportunity to downsize into...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!