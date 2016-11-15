Mayoral Gala dinner supports school chaplaincy

GALA SUCCESS: Mayoral Gala dinner organiser Wendy Thomas has a laugh with MP Tim Mander and Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan last Saturday night.

HUNDREDS turned out to support Gatton State School's chaplaincy program at a special Mayoral Gala Dinner held at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

Special guest speaker MP for Everton and Shadow Minister of Police Tim Mander said school chaplains had proven to be an indispensable part of the school community.

"They really don't receive enough funding, that's why we have fund raising events like this to supplement that government funding,” he said.

Mr Mander spoke of the history of school chaplaincy, the care network they create in schools, characteristics of chaplains and why they are so valued.

He used some of his previous experience as the former Minister of Housing to draw on the parallels of school chaplaincy.

"As Minister of Housing I dealt with people in disadvantaged situations and there are similarities between what I saw and what chaplains do,” he said.

Gatton State School chaplain (or "chappy”) Tim Orminston said the Mayoral Gala Dinner was important because it showcased what chaplains do and engaged more community support.

"We do need the funding to keep chaplains in schools, so we are very grateful for the communities support,” he said.

Mr Orminston said a school chaplain's primary role was being there for children who need it the most.

"If you are looking at kids or families that are having issues, chaplains can be a preventative. We can link them into services in the community, rather than councillors or psychologists,” he said.

"Just this week I had two students who came up to me wanting to talk about issues they had, I had the freedom to listen to their whole story without interrupting them, that's incredibly valuable to a young person.”

The gala was organised by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council and included a three course dinner and entertainment by the Lockyer District High School's jazz band.