Margo Hayes is living her dream

ALL ROUNDER: Small Farms Expo coordinator Margo Hayes is an experienced Vitulus Lowline and Ozline breeder.

Occupation: Stud cattle breeder and author

Age: 54

Marital Status: Married

Children: Five

What has been the most memorable experience coordinating/ curating the Small Farming Expo?

Being able to arrange all the small breeds to be on show at the one venue and seeing the delight on the children's faces.

What inspired you to start the expo?

So many people have small acreage with a desire to have some animals but they are not sure what to have.

The expo allows them to see and experience all these animals, gather information and talk to the breeders whether it be chickens, pigs or cattle.

As the author of CSIRO's Small Cattle for Small Farms, what the best advice can give small farmers?

There are lots of responsibilities associated with owning livestock from duty of care and general husbandry to government regulations and everyone needs to be aware of these

What are your passions?

Cows and cooking.

Have you ever met anyone famous, and when?

Arranged to meet my husband at a bar in Vegas, after doing some retail therapy.

On arrival I noticed he was sitting beside Paris Hilton.

When I whispered this to him he looked at me and asked "who is Paris

Hilton?”

What's the best advice you've ever received and from who?

Don't be afraid to take a risk, and if you don't succeed the first time try again.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Swimming, tennis and travel.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Horse riding: I live for horses.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Mulgowie Markets for the best veggies and local produce in the district.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Preserve our environment.

What would you do if you won the lotto?

Take time off to spend with my husband and family.

