Mount Delaney man identified as victim of canoe drowning

UPDATE: The victim of a drowning at Lake Somerset last night has been identified as a Mount Delaney man.

Alan Solomons was out on the water in a canoe checking crab pots when strong winds hit the area at about 6pm.

It is believed at some point the 48-year-old has fallen from the canoe and attempted to swim to shore.

However the conditions were too severe with wind gusts of up to 80km/h.

A friend managed to raise the alarm but Solomons drowned before help could arrive.

His body was later recovered by SES crews just before 7pm.

Police say he was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

This morning police recovered the man's canoe which was found about 300m from where his body was found last night.