Malaysian student polishes her skills in Gatton

LOVING AUSTRALIA: Arifah Zin is a Malaysian vet student who is completing an intern ship at UQ Gatton for her veterinary medicine studies at UQ Gatton.

Occupation: Veterinary Student, Founder of Q-Vet International PLT

Freelance Photographer and Videographer, Writer, Islamic Financial Planner (Wealth Consultant)

Age: 24 years old

Marital Status: Single

Children: Not yet

What has been the most memorable experience of your time as a veterinary intern at the Veterinary Medical Centre, UQ Gatton?

I am loving my veterinary clinical training there, before my final year of studies.

It's the first time, I've worked with kangaroo, koala and exotic animals here.

Why did you decide to study in Australia?

I decide to get involved with this university because they offered me an exclusive intern ship to polish my veterinary experience and skills here.

How has studying in Australia changed the way you look at the world?

It changes the way I look at the world by observing the different cultures here.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

I created my own event 'Quranic Veterinarian' in my university on my second year with my broad networking collaborations from JPKK, VETSA,Veterinary Service and others associations. I want to make a difference in our world by relating science and religion by observing God creations especially during doing veterinary medicine. Now, I'm in the process of editing Quranic Veterinarian for English version in future publishing book project.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

"If no hardship, so, there will be no happiness.” I received this advice from my beloved one during my struggles in studies.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

I would like to change the political mindsets in future leaders and scientists to better the world by becoming rahmat lil' alamin change agent/ ambassadors to the world.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

My favourite hobby is reading and writing during travelling, painting, horse riding and archery. I will bring at least one book when travelling. Sometimes, I become a travelling artist and paint animals portraits on canvas because painting can help to manage stress. I like horse riding because it can teach us about leadership and gain to improve heart health and I like archery because it teaches us focus in our life.