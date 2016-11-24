Making a change towards a healthy life before it's too late

POSITIVE CHANGE: Samantha Johnson is helping others to get into shape after she made the decision to lead a healthier life eleven months ago.

LAST year Samantha Johnson decided she needed to make a change.

Eleven months on, she has lost more than 17kg and is now helping others on the path towards a healthier lifestyle.

She leads the Get Fit in Fernvale movement, which for the past two months has helped locals get in shape to improve their health.

"A lot of them have been on the weight loss bandwagon and have tried to lose weight but fallen to the wayside,” Mrs Johnson said.

"When they came aboard, a lot of them said they really wanted to improve their health and they've been amazed by their results.”

Since the start of November, the group have been working hard to not only make a positive change for themselves, but to raise funds and awareness for the Stroke Foundation's month long Stride4stroke campaign.

Mrs Johnson decided to get her group involved in the fundraiser after witnessing first hand how poor lifestyle choices can effect a family.

Several years ago her father suffered several strokes which have left him needing full-time care.

"He didn't take care of himself throughout his life. I know he feels guilty to what he did to his body,” she said.

"I decided enough is enough, I want to be around for him and for my family.”

Mrs Johnson urged others to make a change before it is too late, as it would take a toll on more than just themselves.

"People need to make the proper lifestyle choices,” she said.

"The ramifications for your own mental health as well as your physical health are not only on you but your family.

"You can't take it back, there's nothing that's going to make my dad better.”

To donate money, visit the Stride4stroke website.