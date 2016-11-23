34°
Madisyn set to enter the stage with Queensland Ballet

Ali Kuchel
| 23rd Nov 2016 4:47 PM
READY TO DANCE: Young Hatton Vale ballet dancer Madisyn Bichel will perform The Nutcracker with the Queensland Ballet Company.
READY TO DANCE: Young Hatton Vale ballet dancer Madisyn Bichel will perform The Nutcracker with the Queensland Ballet Company. Ali Kuchel

WHEN the curtain rises at the Queensland Ballet's performance of The Nutcracker, Madisyn Bichel will be the first on stage.

The Hatton Vale dancer will be playing the role of a child and will be followed by her "brothers and sisters” onto the stage during a party scene.

It's the second time Madisyn, 10, has performed with the Queensland Ballet dancers in the Nutcracker.

While Madisyn love's being in the spotlight, she initially never wanted to set foot on stage.

"My big sister dances, but I didn't want to,” Madisyn said.

But on her first day of Prep, Madisyn announced she wanted to learn to dance.

She's since danced ballet, tap, jazz and contemporary at Lockyer Valley Dance Centre and Sharee Sky Dance Centre in St Lucia.

Madisyn initially auditioned for the Nutcracker cast last year, where more than 180 children danced their way to be on stage.

From that, a cast A and cast B were chosen, with 12 young dancers in each.

This year, she was asked to return, subject to a costume fitting.

"I couldn't believe it when I was chosen because there were tonnes of people there,” she said.

The Nutcracker, to be performed at the Playhouse QPAC, is choreographed by Ben Stevenson, a former Houston Ballet Artistic director and will feature musical backing by the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

