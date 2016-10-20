Lowood Showgrounds to undergo upgrade

ECSTATIC: Lowood Show Society Secretary Janine Schulz and President Noel Kammholz were over the moon to hear the news they were just one of 11 successful applicants in Queensland to receive a federal grant.

THE Lowood Showgrounds will receive a much needed overhaul after they secured a $25,000 federal grant.

The grant, received as a part of the National Stronger Regions Fund, will go towards remodelling the showgrounds' grandstand and extending the Lowood Show Society Hall.

Lowood Show Society President Noel Kammholz said hearing the news was a pleasant surprise.

"I found out when (Federal Member for Blair) Shayne Neumann rang me and congratulated me on receiving it,” he said.

"I wasn't expecting it but it felt very good to hear those words.”

Lowood Show Society Secretary Janine Schulz said the investment in the grandstand and hall is important as they are such vital parts of the community.

"It's the only thing like it in the area for people to use,” she said.

The hall accommodates for a wide range of groups and activities such as gymnastics, dinner dances, club presentations and seniors events.

The disabled lift installed on the side of the hall allows smooth access for anybody who needs to use it.

Ms Schulz said applying for the grant was a difficult purpose but the hard work was well worth it.

"This was the first time we've put in for a grant, we've never applied for it before,” she said.

"It wasn't easy to do; it was a hard process but it's great considering how few applications were actually successful in Queensland.

"I still can't believe we got it, I'm in shock.”

The Lowood Showgrounds were just one of 11 successful applications across the state out of 67 granted throughout Australia and the only one awarded in the electorate of Blair.

Shayne Neumann said the money will allow more people to enjoy "a great community venue and resource” but was disappointed with the way funds had been allocated across the country.

"Out of six excellent and worthy applications worth $7,215,471 in Ipswich and the Somerset region, we were successful in just one of those,” he said.

"Under Labor, regional and rural communities such as Blair received significant funding for important community infrastructure and development.

"I will continue to argue, advocate and agitate for Federal Government investment in Ipswich and the Somerset region to ensure a fairer share of federal funding.”

The $25,075 received for the remodelling is exactly half of the total project costs of $50,150.