Lowood Gymnastics need new home after 30 years

STUNNED: Lowood and Gatton Gymnastics president Tina Williams (right) and coach Alainne Einam prepare to pack up their gear from the Lowood Showgrounds hall.

AFTER 30 years, Lowood and Gatton Gymnastics will have to find a new home.

Three days before their new season was set to start on January 31, the group was told by the Lowood Show Society they could no longer use the Lowood Showgrounds hall for classes.

The society received a federal grant of $25,075 in October last year for renovations.

Lowood and Gatton Gymnastics president Tina Williams said the group was first told at the start of January it would only be a temporary hiatus while construction was under way.

"Our biggest problem is the lack of communication and the lack of notice,” Mrs Williams said.

"We could have had months to think of a solution ... not three days to find a permanent solution.”

The club holds classes for more than 80 students around the area and is having trouble finding an appropriate location.

"We're holding classes in Coominya Community Hall, it's not big enough, we can't have all our equipment there,” she said.

"We're finding it extremely difficult to find somewhere to go that we can fit into.”

It is an especially sore point after their recent growth - the club received an award in January from Gymnastics Queensland for a 25% membership growth over the past year.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the council was working with the group.

"Somerset Regional Council has suggested several council-owned or managed facilities that may be suitable,” Cr Lehmann said.

"Council officers are liaising with the club regarding longer-term options and potential grant opportunities that could be available or accessed by the club.”

The Lowood Show Society was approached but chose not to comment at this stage.

Karen Jones' daughter has been using the hall to train in gymnastics since she was little.

”She's thirteen now but the club has been in her life since she was two,” Mrs Jones said.

It is the similar story for many of the girls in the club.

”This is their pivot point, this is their socialisation and their training,” she said.

”It lacks community spirit to just throw everybody out on the street with no notice, this could effectively close the club.”

For the club's president, it has been a stressful few weeks and comes at a point where the group were seeing significant growth.

As well as a boost in numbers over the past year, which was recognised by Gymnastics Queensland, girls in the club were now at a level in which they could compete in state competitions.

”We're never been able to do that before but we've grown to a point where we have these girls who are good enough and able to compete at that level,” Mrs Williams said.

Now with numbers down in classes so far, some dropping to three kids from classes which were usually attended by 15, the future was uncertain.

”At this point we can keep going on but it will be reduced hours and reduced hours for the workers,” she said.