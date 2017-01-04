29°
Louise takes leading role of Elphaba in Wicked musical

Ali Kuchel
| 3rd Jan 2017 5:51 PM
IN CHARACTER: Lockyer District High School teacher Louise Fraser will play the lead role of Elphaba in the Empire Theatre's performance of Wicked.
IN CHARACTER: Lockyer District High School teacher Louise Fraser will play the lead role of Elphaba in the Empire Theatre's performance of Wicked.

SHE'S one of Lockyer District High School's music teachers, but this year, students can see a different side to Louise Fraser.

She'll be green, wearing a witches hat and carrying a broom playing the lead role of Elphaba in the Empire Theatre's musical Wicked.

Louise is no stranger to the stage, having performed as the Baker's Wife in the Toowoomba Choral Society's production Into the Woods.

However, the role of Elphaba has Louise most excited to showcase it's "ok” to be different.

"This is the underdog character, a story about if you're different, it's ok and how you can get through life with being different,” she said.

"When I got green for the first time, that was really empowering.”

And Wicked isn't a move you can go rent.

"This isn't a well known story unless you've been to the theatre a lot,” Louise said.

"Wicked is the back story before Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz.”

Louise said she was looking forward to developing her character and not taking too much from what has been done on Broadway.

More than 150 actors auditioned for Wicked, with a cast of 32 selected for the musical.

Louise said the auditions were "draining”, physically and vocally due to the size of the show.

"It took nearly two weeks from the first audition to the call back, and then narrowed it down for a second call back,” she said.

"The girl who is playing my understudy, we didn't really know each other, but within the two weeks we were really close.”

Performing on stage comes naturally for Louise, as she often performs along side her auntie, a fellow music teacher at LDHS.

"I've always done drama on the side ... theatre was always in the family,” she said.

"My parents met in a theatre at Gympie.”

The cast will have their meet and greet on Saturday, with rehearsals kicking off on January 14.

Louise and the cast of Wicked will be on stage at the Empire Theatre from March 31 to April 9.

Topics:  acting empire theat lockyer district high school lockyer valley musical theatre wicked

