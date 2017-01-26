36°
Looking to get the best out of disabled Lockyer youth

Lachlan Mcivor
| 26th Jan 2017 1:12 PM
PUTTING IN WORK: Laidley State High School student Joel Blake works up a sweat at the Laidley Gym where he works one day a week.
PUTTING IN WORK: Laidley State High School student Joel Blake works up a sweat at the Laidley Gym where he works one day a week. Lachlan McIvor

FOR disabled youth in the Lockyer Valley, there isn't much expectation for them to find work once they finish school.

A new partnership initiated between UnitingCare Community's Employment Service and Youth Employment and Training Australia is hoping to amend that.

The project works to transition students with a disability to open employment after high school.

UnitingCare's Employment Services manager Corinne McPhee said the region had a serious problem.

"We've operated in the area for around 15 years... there's no expectation for them to get work,” Ms McPhee said.

"It's systematic.”

Students are placed into school-based traineeships as part of their curriculum.

"The focus of the program is really, in a nutshell, to focus on the strengths of the students and find pathways to that post-school,” she said.

Seventeen-year-old Joel Blake's passion is fitness. He first began working out at the Laidley Gym.

"My dad surprised me with a membership and then it just went from there,” Joel said.

Now thanks to the project, the Laidley State High School student works there one day a week.

He has gotten a lot of out of the experience since starting at the end of last year.

"It's been good, it's a bit of an eye opener to what happens in the industry,” he said.

He enjoys assisting others to hit landmarks.

"I like helping people to be the best that they want to be and push them to reach their goals,” he said.

Topics:  disabled employment unitingcare youth employment youth employment and training australia

