Lockyer Valley's first women's live-in rehab to open

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 20th Oct 2016 12:11 PM
MAKING CHANGE: Faith works International Pastor Trevor Bartley and Grace Homestead Director and Psychologist Zoe Knorre.
MAKING CHANGE: Faith works International Pastor Trevor Bartley and Grace Homestead Director and Psychologist Zoe Knorre.

THE Lockyer Valley's first residential women's rehabilitation centre, Grace Homestead, will open in early 2017.

The joint initiative between Faith Works International and Director and Psychologist Zoe Knorre began when Ms Knorre saw a dire need for the service in the region.

"I spent a bit of time working in drug and alcohol services and I really recognised that one hour of therapy isn't enough to break the addiction,” she said.

"Some people need more of a wraparound service like live-in residential care.”

Ms Knorre said Grace Homestead's model was directed at mothers with young children who suffer from the substance abuse disorders and co-occurring mental health disorders.

"They can bring in their young children and go through the therapeutic intervention but also care for their child as well, and we can give them things like parenting skills,” she said.

"We have an army of volunteers behind us like doctors, nurses, social workers and support workers who will volunteer some of their time as well.”

Grace Homestead has also received support from local government, LVRC mayor Tanya Milligan and Member for Lockyer Ian Rickuss.

A member of Faith Works International has donated a building for Grace Homestead to go ahead and final renovations are under way for its opening in early 2017.

Ms Knorre said she was excited to have the chance to reach out and make positive change to some vulnerable women's lives.

"There are only a few centres operating like this in Australia,” she said.

"The wait time for rehabilitation in residence is up to six months, which is too long.”

Faith Works International Pastor Trevor Bartley said Ms Knorre's passion and their desire to help the community is what made the project come to fruition.

"Due to safety reasons the location of the rehab cannot be released because as soon as there's venerable women they could become at risk.” Pastor Bartley said.

"We are still looking for donations for Grace Homestead and we are a tax deductible organisation.”

For more information, visit gracehomestead.org or alternatively, email info@gracehomestead.org.

Gatton Star

Topics:  faith works international grace homestead lockyer valley

