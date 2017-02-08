Council to transition out of community housing

WHO'S PAYING: The LRVC believe the State Government should be covering the costs of Gatton's community housing bill.

GATTON'S 12 community housing complexes cost the Lockyer Valley Regional Council thousands of dollars to manage a year but it's a bill they believe the State Government should cover.

Community housing is a long-term accommodation support service offered to those in greatest need but the question of who should pay the costs of managing this service has been a long-standing debate.

A council spokesperson said the two community housing complexes in Gatton contained six units each and were occupied by long-term tenants.

These tenants were selected by the recommendation of the Department of Housing and Public Works as meeting their specific criteria for being suitable for community housing.

"In the 2016-17 budget, council budgeted for an operating loss of $32,000 in the provision of its community housing program," they said.

"Effectively council is contributing to and managing the assets for a State Government service."

The spokesperson said a new national system of registration, monitoring and regulation of community housing came into effect on January 1, 2014, which set out the performance outcomes and requirements that must be met by registered community housing providers under the scheme.

Council resolved in August 2014 to end the funding relationship with the DHPW and transfer management of the council's community housing assets back to them.

However, the LVRC has made the decision to formally get the ball rolling with the DHPW, with plans to invite Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni to discuss the stalling and issues around the transfer.

The LVRC did not have any future plans for community housing options in Gatton as it wasn't deemed "a core function of council".

"Community housing is a key responsibility of the State Government that has the appropriate expertise to manage the service. There will be no impact from the transition on residents," the spokesperson said.