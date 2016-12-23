31°
Lockyer Valley rabbit numbers rapidly decline

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 15th Dec 2016 4:10 PM
BE GONE: Darling Downs-Moreton Rabbit Board compliance co-ordinator Dave Berman hopes to eradicate the pests for good.
A COMBINATION of a deadly virus, control efforts and dry weather has created a drastic drop in the number of rabbits in the region.

Darling Downs-Moreton Rabbit Board compliance co-ordinator Dave Berman said a calicivirus broke out a few months ago, killing a high number of rabbits.

"The rabbits pass it to each other with flies or direct contact. The strain spread right across Australia,” Mr Berman said.

Rabbits have caused damage to horticulture crops in the Lockyer Valley, and according to Mr Berman, have appeared to be getting worse over the past 10 years.

"There was a report of a $140,000 crop of beans lost to a low number of rabbits,” he said.

"They can do an incredible amount of damage in low numbers to horticulture crops.”

According to Mr Berman, conditions are perfect to eradicate the pest from the valley for good.

Now the rabbit board is at the stage of identifying where the rabbit are "hanging on” around the region.

"This is the hardest part of the job. Ideally if we do the right thing now, we can knock them completely out, then we should be able to keep them out, that's my personal goal,” he said.

"That will mean no ongoing costs of controlling them and farmers not losing production of veggies.”

Over the past few years the rabbit board has been helping eradicate key breeding areas in the region, by burning vegetation to expose the burrows and then destroying them.

"The Tent Hill Creek burns were significant. It had 420 burrows in the creek,” Mr Berman said.

"Ten key breeding places have also been knocked-out in a line from Atkinson dam down to the Lockyer Creek.”

To report any rabbit activity call 4661 4076.

Topics:  darling downs moreton rabbit board horticulture crops lockyer valley lvrc rabbits somerset regional council

