Lockyer Valley police honoured for taking down armed man

PROUD SERVICE: Acting Inspector Jamie Deacon awards local police (from front) Sergeant Glen Thomas and constables Peter O'Donnell, Mason Jago, Daniel Blewitt and Andrew McNab for their outstanding performance in arresting an armed man earlier this year.

POLICE didn't bat an eye when taking down a rogue gunman armed with two weapons in Helidon earlier this year and have since been awarded with district officers certificates to honour their bravery.

Acting Inspector James Deacon said the incident was a significant job involving a potential threat to life and was well handled and contained by the responding officers.

"We like to recognise and acknowledge great work performance which in this case was clearly demonstrated,” Acting Insp Deacon said.

"Officers commanded the scene very well which reserved the life of the offender, police and everyone else.”

The six officers awarded for apprehending the offender were Sergeants Glen Thomas and Sean Whittet, along with Constables Peter O'Donnell, Mason Jago, Daniel Blewitt and Andrew McNab.

Police said 29-year-old Jonny James Maguire was under the influence and armed with a shotgun and knife when he allegedly stole and crashed three vehicles, one onto train tracks in the path of a coal train, broke into several resident's homes threatening them with his weapons, and set a shed on fire.

Officers tracked down Maguire and brought him into custody about 7.30am, following the crime spree which began in Birkdale about five hours earlier.

Sgt Thomas said Maguire began by stealing a Tip Top bread truck from a Birkdale service station about 2.30am and travelled more than 70km in three stolen vehicles before taking to foot and attempting to steal a motorbike as a getaway vehicle.

Maguire has since been charged with more than 20 offences including arson, three counts of armed robbery, driving under the influence, discharging a weapon in a public place and wilful damage among the list.

Police said he is being remanded in custody until October 31 when he is next due to reappear in Brisbane Magistrates Court.