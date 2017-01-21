Lockyer Valley Council searches for signs of unusual crime

STOLEN: A Lockyer Valley Regional Council sign promoting Australia Day was stolen from a billboard along the Warrego Highway at Prenzlau. Pictured is an example of what the 6x3m vinyl sign shows.

An un-Australian act has left Lockyer Valley Regional Council staff scratching their heads after their Australia Day sign was stolen.

The 6x3m vinyl sign was stolen from a billboard along the Warrego Highway at Prenzlau.

The sign has been up since mid-December promoting Australia Day in the Lockyer Valley but was reported missing on Wednesday morning.

A LVRC spokesperson said the sign was valued at about $1000 and encouraged the community to come forward with any information.

The council pleaded for witnesses to the unusual crime on their Facebook page yesterday.

"Stone the crows! What's happened to our Australia Day sign?,” the post said.

"It's "gone missing” from a billboard on the highway! If seen at a BBQ near you please call us on 1300 005 872 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”