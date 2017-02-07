Lockyer takes to the field with sporting greats

LEGENDS INSPIRE: Firebirds legend Romelda Aiken gives her team a high five before their novelty race.

NETBALL, cricket, rugby league, the list goes on.

There were plenty of sports on offer at the Come and Try sports day held at the Laidley Recreational Grounds on Saturday.

Participants were able to rub shoulders with Firebirds legends Romelda Aiken and Laura Clemesha as well as State of Origin legend Kevin Walters.

The day was an opportunity of the young athletes of the Lockyer Valley to have a try at new sports and encourage participation.