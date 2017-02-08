Lockyer takes out Mitchell Shield

WINNERS: Lockyer took home the Mitchell Shield by defeating Stanthorpe on Sunday.

CRICKET: Lockyer's young side put last year's final disappointment behind them to win the Mitchell Shield with an impressive victory over Stanthorpe on Sunday at Cahill Park.

Lockyer lost the toss and were sent in to bat first but made an impressive start to their innings.

After the 34 over mark, the home side had only lost two wickets and made more than 100 runs.

Lockyer captain Shanley Neuendorf said the strong start had been key to the victory with plenty of wickets in hand giving them freedom to run up the score.

"It left us enough fire power to push us on to 200 runs,” Neuendorf said.

Despite Lockyer's youthful line-up, it was their oldest player who stole the show with an impressive batting display.

Shane Stewart hit 68 runs to top score for the home side while Matt Richter (37), Jeremy Crighton (32) and Brandon Sabburg (30) each contributed valuable knocks as Lockyer made a total of 224.

Stanthorpe responded with only 143 runs to hand the home side the silverware.

Jordan Lanza was the stand-out for Stanthorpe with 36 runs.

With the ball for Lockyer, Cameron Nicholls ripped through the opposition order with four wickets for 24 runs and Callum Woolacott and Neuendorf took two wickets each.

The Lockyer skipper said it was a good feeling to triumph in the final and his young team was well set up to do it again, with all but one under the age of 25.

"We've got a good team for the future to compete for another 10 years,” he said.