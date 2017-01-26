Lockyer riders clown around for annual fundraiser

HUMOUR FOR HEALTH: Lockyer Equestrian Club secretary Kate Burns gets dressed up with her horse, Song Bird, for the club's hack day raising funds for the Clown Doctors.

EQUESTRIAN: If you see children and adults dressed in colourful wigs and crazy costumes, you should know it's all for a good cause.

The Lockyer Equestrian Group is getting behind the Clown Doctors through an open t-shirt hack day next month.

The feature class, a best-presented fancy dress, encourages competitors to frock up in the Clown Doctors ethos - go in with an open heart, play with respect, connect with compassion and uplift the spirit.

Last year, LEG raised $2000 for beyondblue at their season opening hack show and club secretary Kate Burns said they hoped to go above and beyond for the Clown Doctors this year.

"All proceeds from the day go to the Clown Doctors and we've had ribbons donated to us to help achieve our goals to raise a decent amount of money,” she said.

This year the Clown Doctors, under the Humour Foundation, celebrate 20 years of promoting and delivering the health benefits of humour to those in hospital.

The foundation started in 1996 with a short pilot project not long after the Port Arthur massacre.

In January 1997 the Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick became the first hospital to host the Clown Doctors program.

With many children enjoying horse-riding activities, club president Sharyn Ross said the club wanted to support a children's charity.

"Last year we saw a good increase in junior competitors at the club,” she said.

"Unfortunately some kids are hospital bound and never get the opportunity to experience a lot of things we take for granted.”

The LEG's open t-shirt hack day is on February 12 at the Gatton Showgrounds, starting at 8am.

The show will feature a beginners' ring for riders who are looking to have a go at their first show.

The program also caters for advanced riders, show horses and hunter hacks.

Two dressage rings are available, with nominations at www.nominate.com.au.