32°
News

Lockyer nurse's brave mission

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 27th Dec 2016 3:41 PM
SELFLESS MISSION: Pictured fourth from the left, Lockyer Doctors Nurse Kay McDonald stand in front of the house they helped to build, with locals and other AIM Missionaries in Tray Pak, Cambodia.
SELFLESS MISSION: Pictured fourth from the left, Lockyer Doctors Nurse Kay McDonald stand in front of the house they helped to build, with locals and other AIM Missionaries in Tray Pak, Cambodia. Francis Witsenhuysen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

KAYE McDonald says embarking on the mission to help exploited children in Cambodia is the highlight of her life.

Due to huge financial debts parents in Cambodia surrender their children, as young as three, to brick factories or into the sex trade.

On the two week Agape International Mission (AIM), Ms McDonald helped these young children and families by giving them rice, performing general hygiene duties and teaching first aid in the mission's centre in Phnom Penh.

The Lockyer Doctors nurse said the highlight was helping to build a house in Tray-Pak for a family rescued from slave labour in a brick factory.

"Building that house meant everything to that family, they were able to get out of the brick factory which is essentially slave labour,” she said.

"AIM had just bought the family out from bondage in the brick factory, they'd paid the family's debt.”

Ms McDonald said being able to work with children who had been forced into slave labour was incredibly satisfying.

"I left one of the brick factories crying because I saw a little mother she was very young and she obviously has some mental deficit, she had five kids working there. So being able to help was amazing,” she said.

"We gave out first aids kits to the women and taught them how to use them, they were all so hungry for knowledge.”

While helping to build the house, Ms McDonald tripped while carrying planks of wood and cut her forehead.

"I got a beautiful shiner,” she laughed.

"But I don't relate my injuries to anything like what the girls go through in the sex trade and the slave labour.

"The girls must feel like they want to hide, they are slowly being rescued though.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  agape international mission cambodia lockyer valley lockyer valley doctors

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lockyer nurse's brave mission

Lockyer nurse's brave mission

KAYE McDonald says embarking on the mission to help exploited children in Cambodia is the highlight of her life.

Top OP scores for Lockyer High students

SKY'S THE LIMIT: Lockyer District State High School's high OP achievers show off their result (L-R)Monique Jeffs (OP 3), Kimberly Stower (OP 2), Nicholas Schulz ((OP 1), Phoebe Collier (OP 3), Jonathan Wilton (OP 2) and Montana Olm (OP 3).

High achievers have the world at their feet.

Attempted armed robbery in Gatton

Police have laid charges in relation to an armed robbery outside a Gatton bottle shop on Tuesday morning.

Police have laid charges in relation an armed at Gatton.

Rabbit activity survey to target 4000 properties

PLAN OF ATTACK: Rabbit expert Dave Berman discusses the partnership with Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan.

Partnership announced to continue to address rabbit plan.

Local Partners

Lockyer nurse's brave mission

KAYE McDonald says embarking on the mission to help exploited children in Cambodia is the highlight of her life.

Santa run delivers fire safety

Sienna, 5, and Tahlia, 8, of Woodlands were excited to meet Santa.

Santa delivers more than just sweets and smiles.

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

What's on Netflix and Stan in the new year

What's on Netflix and Stan in the new year

THE new year is almost here and when it arrives, it will bring fresh new content to your streaming services. Here's what's coming to Netflix and Stan.

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

Sarah Michelle Gellar admits to having body dysmorphic disorder, but her husband and daughter help her with the way she perceives herself.

One of the more awkward tweets of 2016

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

According to reports on late 25 December 2016, British popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

Michael Fassbender reprises his role as David.

The trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died

Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi were a phenomenal live act.

2016 has claimed yet another music legend

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight

$20,000 Builders Grant...Stunning and Massive...2 Bedroom Units From $335,000 - 3 Bedroom Units $439,000

565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 2 2 From $345,000 To...

Ridges565....Boutique Living....A Quiet Easy lifestyle Ridges565 is the new first class complex taking shape on the quiet southern side of Toowoomba with 12 units...

Massive Quality Units...Ridges565...Boutique Living...A Quiet And Easy lifestyle

12/565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

Ridges565 - 12 units already sold off the plan. Unit 12 consists of high ceilings, large open plan kitchen, meals and lounge area with reverse cycle air...

Massive Units... Quality Boutique Living... Ridges565... A Quiet And Easy lifestyle

8/565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 2 1 $399,000

Ridges565 - 12 units already sold off the plan. Unit 8 consists of high ceilings, large open plan kitchen, meals and lounge area with reverse cycle air...

Ridges565....Boutique Living....A Quiet Easy lifestyle Unit 20-565 Hume Street Toowoomba

20/565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 2 2 $439,000

Ridges585 is a first class complex taking shape on the quiet southern side of Toowoomba with over 12 units already being sold off the plan. Unit 20 is a massive...

SPACE, STYLE AND A QUALITY BUILD CERTAIN TO TICK ALL T HE BOXES!

31 Honeyeater Drive, Highfields 4352

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Presenting a statement in lifestyle, sophistication and superb family living! This fabulous modern residence is positioned right in the heart of Kalimna Park and...

LOCATION - PRIVACY and only 25 metres to a Nature Park

23 Wirreanda Drive, Rangeville 4350

House 4 2 2 $749,000

The striking street presence is just the beginning of the charm and appeal of this beautiful Ron Cullen built home of some 320m under roof. Every aspect of this...

Prestige 1012 Sq M Vacant Land Range Views

1 Kinnoull Terrace, Rangeville 4350

Residential Land Vacant escarpment land is so scarce now! Agents are continually getting requests ... Buyer Interest...

Vacant escarpment land is so scarce now! Agents are continually getting requests for this, but without going beyond the city limits, there is very little about ..

Grand Residence - 110 Squares - 2 Acres - Room for a Tennis Court and Cricket Pitch

26 Niddrie Drive, Middle Ridge 4350

House 6 3 6 Offers From...

Dovecote' is a timeless landmark residence with an abundance of space and elegant simplicity. It represents the pinnacle of Middle Ridge acreage living. Sprawling...

BIG SALE Owner Smashes Price !!! Now $299,000

2, 8 Tara Street, Wilsonton 4350

Unit 2 2 1 $299,000

* St Andrews Precinct - $299,000 or $320 per week mortgage repayments * Act Quickly Beats everything in the marketplace at this BARGAIN price * Stop Paying Rent...

Build what you want too on this 12 acre lifestyle property!

Lot 2 Gowrie LilyVale Road, Glencoe 4352

Residential Land An outstanding opportunity is presented for the astute lifestyle buyer looking to ... $295,000

An outstanding opportunity is presented for the astute lifestyle buyer looking to purchase 12 acres of land on the outskirts of Toowoomba. The block itself is...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!