Lockyer High School looking out for struggling students

Lachlan McIvor | 13th Sep 2016 3:24 PM
A-OK: Alysha Hickmott and Emma Ditchmen at the R U OK? Day stall.
A-OK: Alysha Hickmott and Emma Ditchmen at the R U OK? Day stall.

IT'S a day to make sure your family and friends are feeling alright.

The staff and students at Lockyer District High School celebrated R U OK? Day, after the charity of the same name, on Thursday to coordinate with other events around the country.

The organisation strives to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention with the hope the world is 'connected and protected' from these issues.

Youth support coordinator Silva Johansen said raising awareness, via a cupcake sale complete with support information and brochures, about these sensitive matters was vital in a high school environment.

"This year the focus is on reconnecting, so making a meaningful conversation with someone you may not have spoken to in a while,” she said.

But it wasn't just students that needed a regular check up.

"We've created little gift baskets for all our staff this morning to encourage them to sit down and take a minute to talk to each other,” Ms Johansen said.

Amber Schroen and Silva Johansen organised the R U OK? Day stall.
Amber Schroen and Silva Johansen organised the R U OK? Day stall.

Year 11 student Amber Schroen said her own experiences kept her on the look out for peers having a hard time.

"I've struggled with a lot of things. I know from a personal level that there are kids my age struggling and it needs to be spoken about more,” she said.

The rise of social media has seen more problems emerge.

"We're connected so much that, in a way, we're disconnected,” Ms. Schroen said.

"A lot of people can sit behind anonymous accounts and be screaming out for help.

"People aren't confident in saying 'I'm struggling' and for others to be there push for it to come out, makes them feel cared about.”

lockyer district high school, r u ok? day

