Olivia Jones, Bailey Dalgleish and Chloe Mann at the 2016 Lockyer District High School formal.

Lockyer District High School's year 12 students hit the red carpet for their night of nights last Friday.

More than 160 students rolled up to the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre dressed up in their finest to celebrate their formal.

A large crowd of family, friends, teachers and ex-students turned out to witness the event.