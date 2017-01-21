34°
News

Lockyer Dirt Track Kart Club back on track for new year

Lachlan Mcivor
| 20th Jan 2017 2:47 PM
CELEBRATIONS: Members of the Lockyer Dirt Track Kart Club at their final meeting of 2016 in December.
CELEBRATIONS: Members of the Lockyer Dirt Track Kart Club at their final meeting of 2016 in December. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

GO-KART RACING: The Lockyer Dirt Track Kart Club are looking forward to some welcome changes and new faces as their 2017 season gets set to rev into action.

With their first race meeting of the year set for February 12, the club will again welcome riders of all ages to compete in the bid to earn their way onto the podium at the end of the year.

But publicity officer Lindsay Lowery said the club is thinking of doing things a little differently this year.

"We are looking for a couple of different formats just to change things around a bit,” Mr Lowery said.

Curious spectators tend to rock up to check out the first meet of the year, and Mr Lowery encouraged anyone who was interested in giving racing a go to make themselves known.

"Come down and have a go, have a look around and hang around until the end of the day,” he said.

"After we can put them behind a kart and they can have a go.”

Juniors as young as five tackle the track at Ma Ma Creek and Mr Lowery said it was a good way for youngsters to get comfortable behind the wheel before they eventually move onto the roads.

The club's committee is hoping to organise several junior driver training days.

"If we get a good response and the numbers, it can be a regular occurrence,” he said.

"It's good to get them driving with confidence.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  dirt karts lockyer dirt track kart club

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'What a wonderful 40 years'

'What a wonderful 40 years'

AN EMPLOYEE working anywhere for the majority of their life is extraordinary, and Nancy Murray is no exception.

Lockyer Dirt Track Kart Club back on track for new year

CELEBRATIONS: Members of the Lockyer Dirt Track Kart Club at their final meeting of 2016 in December.

The club is gearing up for the first meet of 2017 on February 12.

Lockyer Valley Council searches for signs of unusual crime

STOLEN: A Lockyer Valley Regional Council sign promoting Australia Day was stolen from a billboard along the Warrego Highway at Prenzlau. Pictured is an example of what the 6x3m vinyl sign shows.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council's Australia Day sign was stolen.

New sign in Lowood for natural disasters

Member for Ipswich West, Jim Madden, with the new LED sign for Lowood.

A new sign in Lowood will help in emergencies.

Local Partners

'What a wonderful 40 years'

AN EMPLOYEE working anywhere for the majority of their life is extraordinary, and Nancy Murray is no exception.

Get to know the teacher with a love for life and league

ON THE BALL: Lockyer District High School teacher Matt Schulze with students Brandon Clarke (left) and Dylan Flanagan.

Teacher Matt Schulze on life, family and work.

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Madonna hopes for election unity

Madonna hopes for election unity

Madonna thinks Donald Trump's election was a sign people take their "freedom" for granted and hopes his controversial appointment brings people together.

JK Rowling rules out Cursed Child trilogy

JK Rowling has ruled out a 'Cursed Child' movie trilogy

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

James McAvoy and Betty Buckley in a scene from the movie Split.

Broadway veteran back on big screen with James McAvoy

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

Australian actor Daniel MacPherson in a scene from the American TV series APB.

THE Aussie export talks about making his mark in the US.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Lisa Marie Woodham will be giving readings in Gladstone until Saturday January 21.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Buderim man strips off for speed dating with a twist

RAW AMBITION: Buderim local Jackson pictured with his blind date Candice in a scene from SBS's new dating show Undressed.

People have done stranger things for love

Matthew McConaughey wrongly used as medical example

Doctor tried to steal credit for McConaughey's hair treatment

Harristown - 3 Bedroom Character Gable - Modern Kitchen and Bathroom - Priced to Sell at $285,000

54A Buckland Street, Harristown 4350

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Renovated 5 years ago , character home with lease in place, returning $315/week until 14/4/17. Enclosed northern sun room with polished hardwood floors and...

Stylishly Renovated With Valley Views East Of Rowbotham Street

1 Cooloola Drive, Rangeville 4350

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

This magnificent family home is positioned in the highly sought after Range edge location. Relishing in panoramic valley views within short walking distance to...

Fabulous Location- Offering Convenient Easy Living!

1/7 Damian Crescent, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Lovely, neat and charming - This 2 built in bedroom unit will delight you with updated kitchen including dishwasher, electric cooking & pantry plus open plan...

Solid Brick Home In Fantastic Location

14 Chelwyn Street, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 $469,000

This home will attract families, retirees and investors as it is ideally located within walking distance to Middle Ridge State Primary School and Christian...

Quality Acreage Living Awaits, Large Family Wanted....

21 Colemans Road, Goombungee 4354

House 4 2 8 Offers Over...

Thought about getting some extra space and getting out of the rat race? Are you sick of the neighbours living on top of you? Have you ever thought there must be...

East Side Cottage – Minutes’ walk to the CBD!

161 Bridge Street, North Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 1 Auction

Hidden away behind manicured hedges this charming and private gabled cottage with a bullnose front verandah is only minutes’ walk into the CBD. From the moment you...

Grand Design, Size and Space in the Country So Close to the City

2 Saintly Place, Hodgson Vale 4352

House 5 2 2 Interest Above...

Shelton Homes encompass award winning design and construction and specialise in building quality Queenslander homes. Luxurious and comfortable, this home is a...

BRAND NEW AMAZING! DESIGNER TOWNHOUSE $299,500

3, 8 Tara Street, Wilsonton 4350

Unit 2 2 1 $299,500

* First home buyers get the $20,000 Govt Grant and pay no Stamp Duty * Stunning design beautifully appointed throughout * Perfect for first home buyers or...

BRAND NEW! BIG SALE Owner Smashes Price !!! Now $289,999

2, 8 Tara Street, Wilsonton 4350

Unit 2 2 1 $289,999

* First home buyers get the $20,000 Govt Grant and pay no Stamp Duty * Amazing new designer townhouses * Sensational location - St Andrews Precinct * Act Quickly ...

NEW STUNNING DESIGNER TOWNHOUSE - INVESTORS GREAT TENANT ALREADY IN PLACE ! $299,000

6, 8 Tara Street, Wilsonton 4350

Unit 2 2 1 $299,000

* Investors, don't miss this beauty * Reap the wonderful tax depreciation advantages * Safe buying, excellent tenant already in place * Get in quick unbeatable...

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!