Lockyer Dirt Track Kart Club back on track for new year

CELEBRATIONS: Members of the Lockyer Dirt Track Kart Club at their final meeting of 2016 in December.

GO-KART RACING: The Lockyer Dirt Track Kart Club are looking forward to some welcome changes and new faces as their 2017 season gets set to rev into action.

With their first race meeting of the year set for February 12, the club will again welcome riders of all ages to compete in the bid to earn their way onto the podium at the end of the year.

But publicity officer Lindsay Lowery said the club is thinking of doing things a little differently this year.

"We are looking for a couple of different formats just to change things around a bit,” Mr Lowery said.

Curious spectators tend to rock up to check out the first meet of the year, and Mr Lowery encouraged anyone who was interested in giving racing a go to make themselves known.

"Come down and have a go, have a look around and hang around until the end of the day,” he said.

"After we can put them behind a kart and they can have a go.”

Juniors as young as five tackle the track at Ma Ma Creek and Mr Lowery said it was a good way for youngsters to get comfortable behind the wheel before they eventually move onto the roads.

The club's committee is hoping to organise several junior driver training days.

"If we get a good response and the numbers, it can be a regular occurrence,” he said.

"It's good to get them driving with confidence.”