Lockyer artists show creative flair at art expo

FINE ARTS: Members of the Lockyer Valley Art Group at the Individual Art Strokes art exhibition.

THE Individual Art Strokes, an art exhibition hosted by the Lockyer Valley Art Group has provided local artists with the opportunity to create and exhibit their own designs to the community.

The show's opening night was held at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre on September 23 and displayed a variety of spectacular works from 12 contributing artists.

The event was the first of its kind to be held at the Cultural Centre gallery, with a focus on celebrating local talent and attracting more than 70 guests in total to the night.

Founder of the art group Ula Binggeli, said she began the initiative in 2003 as an outreach to the community, inviting locals to join and express their creativity and artistic skills.

"We have a wonderful group of talented artists, each with their own interests and styles when it comes to practising art,” Ms Binggeli said.

"We encourage all methods of creativity and are thrilled to finally be unveiling our finished pieces to the local community.”

The exhibition is on display until October 30, showcasing the best artwork Lockyer has to offer.