Locals unite to eradicate Fireweed

SOMETIMES it takes a team effort to get it done right.

More than 30 locals turned up to help out early on Saturday morning after the Lockyer Valley Regional Council called for a working bee in an effort to combat the threat of Fireweed in Mulgowie.

If it isn't removed, the weed can have a severe effect on pastoral land, stock and land value and spreads its seed rapidly if sprayed by pesticides.

Councillor Jim McDonald said it was vital Fireweed was removed properly.

"The best way to treat Fireweed while it's in flower or seed is to pull it up by hand,” he said.

"If you actually spray it, it goes to seed very quickly.”

Cr McDonald said the initiative was the first step in a concerted battle.

"Now this is done, before it flowers next year, we can selectively spray. It's a long term effort,” he said.

"The great thing about this is the community and council have identified a problem, we've put a call out and there's 30 odd people here today.”

LVRC pest management officer Henri Blanco said the event was an "exceptional idea”.

"We're concerned about agricultural land as the wind picks up and drops the seed very easily,” he said.

"We're ecstatic to get the volunteers to come along. It's a big, big effort.”

Mayor Tanya Milligan said the event had boosted awareness around the dangers of the weed.

"People are talking about it, who have rung me up and said 'I won't get there on Saturday because I'll be doing my own paddock',” she said.

"The bloke across the road has been picking. You have the community thinking about it.”