Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

A POULTRY shed which was originally rejected by the former Laidley Shire Council 10 years ago has been been given the go ahead in Spring Creek. But neighbours aren't impressed.

The potential noise, dust and smell from the farm has residents and farmers pecking mad.

Spring Creek Orchids owner Fergus Tweedy lives directly across from the proposed farm on Gatton Esk Rd and fears the omissions could impact the fresh produce guidelines and pollination of plants on his farm.

"We're concerned that the dust, which will be high in nitrates and faecal matter, will drift across," Mr Tweedy said.

"We rely quite heavily on bees which are kept in a neighbouring hive... dust is not good for them either which could impact their pollination habits."

The poultry farm, which was approved by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council last year, is projected to have six mechanically tunnel ventilated sheds, housing 43,808 birds per shed.

Neighbours are outraged the farm, which was originally declined by council, has been given the go ahead, even though "nothing has changed" since the original application.

Neighbour Tina Cupitt said there were a number of anomalies in the proposals put forward by the farm's developer.

"We're very concerned this modelling won't reflect what will really happen on that property,"she said.

"We don't want to wait for it to be built to find out that it's an error, we want it to be investigated properly now."

According to Ms Cupitt, the vegetation maps supplied with the application do not match the current vegetation on the property.

The residents believe a lack of vegetation will not ventilate the odours and dust from the farms.

Merle Bonell took an active role in opposing the previous application and said all residents could do was write to council and voice how the development would impact their health and lifestyle.

"Our house values will plummet. Who would want to move into a chook odoured property where dust particles settle on our roofs and contaminate our drinking water?"

A council spokesperson said as the applicant had lodged an appeal in the Land and Environment Court against a condition of approval and it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.

The poultry farm developer was contacted for comment but did not reply by deadline.

A meeting will be held tonight the Rural Fire Brigade on Gatton Esk Rd from 7pm.