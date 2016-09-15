Local mum's rare and brave cancer battle

Melissa Cumming draws the raffle organised by Amanda Friend to help raise money for Melissa's medical costs.

MELISSA Cumming is a 38-year-old Hatton Vale mother who's had her world turned upside down after being diagnosed with both a rare vulva and cervical cancer.

"I was diagnosed while recovering in hospital after serious surgery, it was a shock because all of my pap smears were up to date,” Mrs Cumming said.

In an act of kindness, Hatton Vale personal trainer Amanda Friend organised a fund raiser for Mrs Cumming at a bootcamp she held last Saturday.

"The $1000 raised from the $2500 raffle will help Melissa and her family with the cost of her last $6000 surgery she had last Monday and for future operations,” she said.

"She needs support, we are here to remind her that she is not in this alone and it's okay to accept help.

"Melissa is so passionate about raising awareness around women's health and about getting regular health checks.”

September is also gynaecological awareness month.

Ms Friend said she was happy to be in the position to offer Ms Cumming gather momentum and financial and emotional support.

"I have the power to make a difference and as a mum it hits close to home, and being passionate about women's health myself, I want to help to spread the word,” she said.

Mrs Cumming said she was grateful for Ms Friend and the community's support and wants to focus on spreading as much awareness around women getting health as possible.

"Cancer doesn't discriminate. It is real and extremely scary,” Ms Cummings said.

"We are always hearing about breast cancer and have you been checked? But what about gynaecological cancer?

"We just don't talk about it and research is lacking. Do yourself a favour and get the uncomfortable five minute pap smear done, because the potential alternative isn't recommended.”

Ms Friend has also created a GoFundMe account to accept public donations to help Mrs Cumming.

To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/2mvgjnw.