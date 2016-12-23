Local group's star effort for victims of violence

ONE committed community group has weaved 10,593 ribbon stars in just 10 weeks as part of a national stand against violence.

The achievement has blown the group's original target of completing 10,000 stars by June 2017, out of the water.

The group of Lockyer Valley residents are part of the Million Stars to End Violence project which will be used at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The stars act as symbols of solidarity and courage for those experiencing violence in their lives and have previously been used in displays at the Sydney Opera House, Brisbane's G20, and Melbourne's Royal Exhibition Building.

Lockyer Valley volunteer Lyn Joyner said what started off as a community project at the Lockyer Valley Library had well and truly snowballed into something truly influential.

"We can't believe it, it's brilliant to see what can be achieved in such a short amount of time,” Ms Joyner said.

"So many people have come and learnt how to make the stars out of ribbons at our classes and have gone back to their communities and inspired so many people to get involved.

"This will be the first of many projects from us, hopefully using the Gatton Library.”

The Million Stars to End Violence began in Victoria in 2012 in response to the rape and murder of a local Brunswick woman and has since provoked a worldwide weaving movement to raise awareness of the issue.

The Gatton Library provided the group with most of the ribbons and the ever-growing group will continue weaving stars until they run out of ribbon.

"As soon as they are finished they will be shipped to the Million Stars Committee in Brisbane,” Ms Joyner said.

"We are so thankful for everyone's involvement, we get new members every week - it's a wonderful way to connect if you are new to the area or looking to join a group which is going to make a difference.

"It's been the most wonderful community project, everyone is welcome.”

The group meets every Wednesday at the Gatton Library at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre from 1-1.30pm, resuming on December 29.