Local firefighters honoured for service to region

Hatton Vale Summerholm Fire Warden Colin Harch received his second, third and fourth National Medal Clips at the Rural Fire Service service awards.

HE'S held almost every position available in the rural fire brigade, and now cattle farmer Colin Harch has been honoured for more 30 years of service.

But Mr Harch has volunteered his time for more than 30 years, in fact, he's been at the forefront of firefighting for 57 years.

Mr Harch received his second, third and fourth clasps at the Rural Fire Service awards ceremony in Gatton at the weekend, along with a number of local volunteer firefighters.

He was also awarded A Diligent and Ethical Service clasp for 10 years service - his fourth clasp.

"If it was left to me I would have any medals or any clasps,” Mr Harch said.

"I'm not in the brigade to get medals and clasps, I'm in the brigade because my duty was to fight fires.”

Mr Harch first started in the auxiliary service in 1959 at Laidley. He spent nine years there before moving across to the Summerholm Bush Fire Brigade.

A number of volunteer firefighters from the region recieved recognition of their services at a ceremony in Gatton on October 29, 2016. Geoff Purton RFS

He's held every position imaginable, and now is the fire warden, issuing burning permits to the community.

"At the moment, because of my age, I'm not a real active fire fighter, but I'm still a full time fire warden and I really enjoy being a fire warden,” Mr Harch said.

Mr Harch said firefighting has changed during his time with the service.

"When I joined Summerholm, we never even had a fire truck,” he said.

"When we got one, we were the only brigade that had a truck... but now if there's a fire there could be more than 20 trucks turning up, that's the difference.”

Still managing his cattle farm, Mr Harch is a proud volunteer.

"When I started off I was a farmer, and firefighting was more common sense than anything else,” he said.

"Today, the firefighters are well trained and they can do their job very well.”

Award Winners

National Medal 15 years' service

Victor Bawden

Ivan Dallinger

Robyn Outen-Scott

Pauline Prince

Robert Scott

Ian Weatherhead

National Medal Clasps

Colin Harch

Ivan Dallinger

Malcolm Thompson

Victor Bawden

Dilligent and Ethical Service Medal 10 years' service

Christina Bawden

Victor Bawden

Zane Bradshaw

Stanley Cassells

Gay Dallinger

Stuart Damrow

John Elton

Matthew Gooch

Donna Hanlon

Stephen Hanrahan

Tracey Hanrahan

Amy Hartness

Colin Jackson

Caroline Lindenberg

Thomas Lindenberg

Ian Lindenmayer

Peter Lyons

Andrew Percy

Pauline Prince

Les Prince

Jamie Reside

Jenni Viles

Ian Weatherhead

Paul Zimmer

Dilligent and Ethical Service Clasps