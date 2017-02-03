Living Books offer unique cultural insight

THE LIVING Book Restaurants offer a chance to hear the unique life story of a Lockyer resident who has arrived in the region from foreign shores.

Organised by the Lockyer Multicultural Association, the first of four talks throughout the year will be held on February 12.

The focus of the upcoming Living Book is Thai & More Cuisine Restaurant chef Ken Duong.

Mr Duong will cook a Cambodian buffet for guests to eat as they listen to his experiences from his home country and his journey to Australia.

LMA president Lisette Schulz said it was a chance to hear the side of a story that often goes unheard.

"This is an opportunity to get a different experience, to meet people from a different culture and hear their story,” Mrs Schulz said.

It is a good chance to get to know members of the community you may not normally talk to.

"So many talk about their joy of being in Australia and how happy they are to be here,” she said.

For more information on tickets phone Mrs Schulz on 0477433411.