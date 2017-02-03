Let's share the faith

ARTISTIC FAITH: Sharon Davson with Sydney filmmakers in front of the Creation artwork at the Sharing Faith with Davson Art multi-faith event at the art gallery.

THE most prestigious spiritually themed art collection ever to be shown in the Lockyer Valley, and worth in excess of $25million, has been quietly packed up and trucked out of Gatton.

Remarkably, that valuable collection of art was by Gatton born and life-long contributor to the arts community in the Lockyer, Sharon Davson.

The final event for Davson's 'Creation' exhibition was a beautiful and moving multi-faith event communicating many common origins of faith in God and eloquently expressed by people from diverse spiritual, religious and cultural backgrounds.

Held in the art gallery in the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre on Saturday, January 21, short selected teachings from the major religions, as well as lesser known quotes, were read by most attendees as they stood in front of the Davson work of their choice.

Participants also briefly explained why they chose that artwork and their understanding of it and its encouragement of faith, hope and love.

This unique event was filmed by a Sydney film crew who had flown up to record both the art and the event.

Mayor Tanya Milligan opened the function, and also contributed a reading in front of her selected painting.

In her opening address, she described Sharon Davson as 'art royalty'.

The powerful, uplifting and very detailed art collection included her 'On the Ark of Salvation' painting, that became the highest valued painting by a living Australian artist when it sold for $1.3million in 2011.

It is also the world's highest valued spiritual painting by a living artist.

That record, along with a range of other very important benchmarks, makes Sharon Davson a world leading spiritual artist.

Sharon has major works in royal, celebrity, museum, art gallery, corporate and private collections including the Hikaru Memorial Museum in Takayama, Japan, and the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory in Darwin.