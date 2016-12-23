Leo hits the stage for Queensland Ballet

BALLET DREAM: Leo Hamilton (running left) secured a walk-on role for the Queensland Ballet's performance of The Nutcracker on Saturday, December 17.

PERFORMING in front of sold-out crowds on stage is a dream many dancers hold close to their heart.

At just eight-years-old, it's also a dream that was fulfilled for Leo Hamilton.

The talented ballet dancer was the winner of Suncorp Bank's Wish Upon A Ballet Star's competition.

His prize; a walk-on role for the Queensland Ballet's performance of The Nutcracker on Saturday, in front of a sold-out crowd.

The Dance Force Gatton student was one of 10 finalists from nearly 700 children who entered the competition, hoping to meet artistic director Li Cunxin and join the cast.

Leo joined the opening scene of the performance on Saturday where he was a member of the family, with the scene lasting about 20 minutes.

Before getting on stage, however, Leo joined in rehearsals on Friday where he met the stars of the show and tried on his costume for the first time.

It was a unique experience for the talented ballet dancer and one he said he learned a great deal from.

"It was really cool dancing with all the boys and having fun,” Leo said.

"I learned to have fun and do hard work.”

Leo's mother, Elizabeth Holden, was proud to see her son have his dream fulfilled.

"You couldn't wipe the grin from his face, he was just so excited to be up there,” she said.

She said Leo was a natural performer and took to the role with ease.

"He looked like he belonged up there,” she said.

Performing in front of the crowd in The Nutcracker at QPAC was not only a feather in the young ballet dancer's cap, but a big motivator according to Elizabeth.

"He's had a pretty rough year and was going to give it (ballet) up so it has been a huge confidence boost for him,” she said.

Although the experience is over for now, Leo and his family won't be far from the big stage after also winning tickets to watch a number of other Queensland Ballet performances next year.