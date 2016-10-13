Lake Apex unfit for runners

CONCERNED: Marisa Carpenter believes more needs to be done about runners' safety around Lake Apex.

AFTER several recent incidents around Lake Apex, including being followed, witnessing drug use and strange men behaving bizarrely, Marisa Carpenter no longer feels safe.

She said the feeling is one shared among regular exercisers.

Ms Carpenter recently witnessed another female walker being stalked by a car that has become familiar to users.

"There are a number of ladies that are users of the lake most days and they too have concerns for their safety,” Ms Carpenter said.

The Crowley Vale resident believes that, without any action being taken, the area's reputation could take a hit from visitors.

"Other than a physical presence of some sort there isn't any real deterrent,” Ms Carpenter.

"Ultimately this is a tourist town, people pass through here, do we want to project that image?”

Gatton Police Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said any areas used for leisure were regularly patrolled.

"The Lake Apex area is not regarded as an area with any sort of crime problem however, from time to time there are incidents,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

"The type of incidents are generally not what would be considered serious.”