Lake Apex playground gets face lift

SAFE AND SOUND: Thomas Feldhahn having fun at the renovated junior playground.

WITH the sun shining and the September school holidays under way, it was the perfect time for the newly renovated playground at Lake Apex to be re-opened.

Works have now been completed with the junior area receiving a replacement rubber surface and the senior playground seeing the installation of soft-fall bark.

A Lockyer Valley Regional Council spokesperson said the overhaul was done to address safety issues.

"Playground surfacing repairs were carried out at Lake Apex due to a safety issue surrounding the previous rubber surfacing,” they said.

"Wear and tear had resulted in holes in the surfacing, which did not meet playground standards.”

A tree root lifting the junior playground was also removed in the process.

The total cost of the project was around $39,000.

Mother Laura Feldhahn was a frequent visitor to the park with children Thomas and Emma before the works and said the new installations were a definite improvement.

"This section has always been a great area for toddlers and younger children,” she said.

"Those that went there before will probably go there again, and for those who haven't been, pop down and visit.”

Even though the new safety measures are a welcome introduction, it was felt that more could be done to attract more numbers.

"I think it would be nice to have a bit more equipment for older kids to play on,” Ms Feldhahn said.

"For example, when there are kids parties at the lake the fenced area gets bombarded with kids.

"The unfenced zones could benefit from a slide, some swings and maybe more jungle gym stuff.”