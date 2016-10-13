26°
Laidley's Faith Works International turns six

13th Oct 2016 4:23 PM
GRATEFUL: Pastors Jo and Trevor Bartley celebrate their Church, Faith works International's sixth birthday with members last Saturday.
GRATEFUL: Pastors Jo and Trevor Bartley celebrate their Church, Faith works International's sixth birthday with members last Saturday. Francis Witsenhuysen

PASTOR husband and wife team Jo and Trevor Bartley were told opening a new church in Laidley wouldn't last long, but they are still going strong six years later.

"It's been a challenging but amazing six years,” Pastor Trevor Bartley said.

"Faith Works International had its first service in the hall at Laidley High School, on the 10th of 10th at 10am, so we celebrate our birthday as close as possible to that date.

"We currently have 85 members, but it's growing.”

The church came from humble beginnings but over recent years has been expanding overseas, in India and Africa.

"We have two thriving churches in Lahore, and Gulshan, Pakistan as well as two in Kissi, Kenya,” Pastor Trevor said.

"We are building an orphanage over in Kenya as well.”

The Bartleys plan to open a women's refuge next year and eventually a men's refuge focusing on single parenting and rehabilitation.

Pastor Trevor said they were thankful for the community's ongoing support.

"It's been a wonderful day, and lovely to see our members and people of the community here. We open things like this up to everyone,” he said.

The Bartleys have a combined ministry experience of more than54 years, and have worked in four major churches.

"We look forward to new members helping us to celebrate more birthdays in the future,” he said.

Topics:  church faith inernational works

