Laidley Heights scenic views could be lost to big tower

A GROUP of Laidley Heights residents are calling for action against a 47 metre mobile base station tower, proposed for Sippel Rd.

The proposed Optus tower is planned to sit near the fence line on the large rural side of Sippel Rd, directly across from numerous houses on the rural residential side of the same road.

Residents aren't impressed that the tower will disrupt not only their scenic views, but views which walkers, horse riders and visitors take in on a daily basis.

Judy and Kevin Kelleher live directly opposite the proposed site and said they weren't consulted ahead of the project.

"As owners of the nearest dwelling to the tower, we feel affronted by the exclusionary behaviour of no notification or consultation to the positioning of that tower that will significantly impede the enjoyment of our property,” Mrs Kelleher said.

"This tower will stand imposingly in front of our home, obstructing our view.”

Her neighbour Lisa Judd said putting the tower in the proposed location was "an act of environmental vandalism”.

"There have been many previously proposed sites that would have been more acceptable than this,” Mrs Judd said.

"They're making out that it's in a big rural area in a farming field, but this is wrong, its on the very edge of the farming field, just meters from the road.”

The proposed tower site will be on lease to Optus for no more than 10 years.

While they understand the need for improved phone coverage, they're worried the impacts it will have on locals and visitors.

The residents are also concerned the tower will emit radio frequencies, causing health concerns.

An Optus spokesperson said Optus had lodged a development application with the Lockyer Valley Regional Council for a new mobile site in Laidley Heights to improve mobile coverage for the area.

"We are committed to consulting with the community when we're examining new sites for our mobile infrastructure,” the spokesperson said.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council has received an application from Optus to construct a new telecommunications tower in Laidley Heights.

A spokesperson from LVRC said the proposed tower would improve mobile services for Optus customers in the surrounding areas.

"The application will be brought to a future Council meeting in either October or November where all relevant matters, including resident concerns, will be discussed before a final decision is made,” the spokesperson said.