Laidley flood mitigation plans open to public

PLANNING: Coral and John Sutton discuss the proposed mitigation works for Laidley with Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Janice Holstein.

IT'S not an answer for the Laidley CBD, but proposed mitigation works could move water out of Laidley quicker, reducing the impact on homes and businesses.

The Laidley Flood Mitigation Project stage one plan includes minor work to the existing drain between Patrick St (at Whites Rd) and the railway line.

It also includes reshaping and protection works between the railway line and an area near the Stanford St cul-de-sac.

And according to Infrastructure Portfolio Councillor Janice Holstein, the mitigation works will allow for further projects up stream to help the CBD.

"If we don't do works downstream, it doesn't matter what you do up stream, it's not going to fix anything,” she said.

"It's about making the current drain have a better capacity to get through.”

The dual-funded project by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council and the Queensland Government is expected to start in March and finish in May.

That is once the community consultation is completed with Laidley residents.

Speaking with residents last Thursday at the Laidley Sports Centre, Cr Holstein said the community consultation meetings allowed residents who lived along the channel to 'have a look' at what the project was about and what it meant for their property.

"It was important to test the proposed design with local knowledge to ensure nothing was missed,” she said.

Attending the meeting, new Laidley residents Coral and John Sutton have moved right into the impact zone on Sandford St.

They're yet to see substantial rainfall or a flood near their home.

"Everyone's been very helpful and have explained what's happening,” Mrs Sutton said.

Member for Lockyer Ian Rickuss attended the consultation and said it was important to remember Laidley was a flood-plain.

"If we can manage the floods so we can lower the water level 600mm it will make a hell of a difference for the recovery of the town,” Mr Rickuss said.

"The one in 10 year floods are the ones we have to try and manage.”