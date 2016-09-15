Laidley displays best of spring at festival

Even though it rained on the parade, the float entrants of the Laidley Spring Festival persevered.

DON'T rain on our parade was one saying going around the Laidley Spring Festival Crowd on Saturday.

The heavens opened up in imperfect timing just before the street parade and float display at 1pm.

This didn't stop the dedicated visitors and Laidley community members who lined the streets to watch the highlight of the festival.

Festival theme We are Australian was reflected throughout the Flowers and Orchid Show, the Quilt and Craft Expo at Laidley Quilt and Craft Expo and the many market and community stalls which ran over the three days.

