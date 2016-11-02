Laidley academics claim top honours

HOURS of hard work and study were rewarded with top honours during Laidley State High School's academic awards night.

Among the night's high achievers was school captain Jade M. who was awarded as this year's senior DUX.

It was a particularly unique night for Jade, who managed to claim the DUX title for the fifth year in a row.

"I've always loved awards night because all the hard work pays off and it feels really good,” she said.

She also claimed Student of the Year and the Jim Shannon English Award.

Jade put her success down to hard work and teacher support.

"There was a lot of study, a lot drafts and it was quite hard,” she said.

"I'm not one of those people who hear something once and then remember it, I have to go over it a million times.

"I could not have achieved what I have if I didn't have the support of the teachers here, it's a massive help and they believe in us and encourage us and they know when we need a little extra push and know when we need reassurance and things like that and that helped me hugely.”

Megan Einam was also among the night's top achieving students and claimed the ADF Long Tan Award, Dorothy Hickey Public Speaking Award, Student Council Award and Citizenship Award.

"I didn't think I'd get all those awards so it was a really nice way to end the year,” she said.

School captain Kenneth Urquhart was awarded the Caltex Allrounder Award on the night for his combined efforts in sport and class.

"I played football all year and that mixed in with all the school work has made it a busy year 12,” he said.

"Congratulations to everyone who got awards.”