31°
News

Laidley academics claim top honours

Tom Threadingham
| 2nd Nov 2016 8:21 AM
TOP HONOUR: Laidley State High School students Megan Einam, Jade M. and Kenneth Urquhart claimed top honours during the school's academic awards night.
TOP HONOUR: Laidley State High School students Megan Einam, Jade M. and Kenneth Urquhart claimed top honours during the school's academic awards night. Tom Threadingham

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

HOURS of hard work and study were rewarded with top honours during Laidley State High School's academic awards night.

Among the night's high achievers was school captain Jade M. who was awarded as this year's senior DUX.

It was a particularly unique night for Jade, who managed to claim the DUX title for the fifth year in a row.

"I've always loved awards night because all the hard work pays off and it feels really good,” she said.

She also claimed Student of the Year and the Jim Shannon English Award.

Jade put her success down to hard work and teacher support.

"There was a lot of study, a lot drafts and it was quite hard,” she said.

"I'm not one of those people who hear something once and then remember it, I have to go over it a million times.

"I could not have achieved what I have if I didn't have the support of the teachers here, it's a massive help and they believe in us and encourage us and they know when we need a little extra push and know when we need reassurance and things like that and that helped me hugely.”

Megan Einam was also among the night's top achieving students and claimed the ADF Long Tan Award, Dorothy Hickey Public Speaking Award, Student Council Award and Citizenship Award.

"I didn't think I'd get all those awards so it was a really nice way to end the year,” she said.

School captain Kenneth Urquhart was awarded the Caltex Allrounder Award on the night for his combined efforts in sport and class.

"I played football all year and that mixed in with all the school work has made it a busy year 12,” he said.

"Congratulations to everyone who got awards.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  academic awards laidley laidley state high school

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Laidley academics claim top honours

Laidley academics claim top honours

HOURS of hard work and study were rewarded with top honours during Laidley State High School's academic awards night.

Pingel ends difficult year on a high

TEAM EFFORT: Brendon Pingel finished off a difficult Aussie Racing Cars Championship season by winning the Teams Championship with his Torque Team Lockyer teammates.

Brendon Pingel picked up silverware to cap off a hard season.

Lacclan's drive for helping others sets him apart

DRIVE: Lacclan Gottfried was a proud recipient of the Mayor's Young Entrepreneur Award.

The budding videographer is very committed to the community.

Caffe Sorella is the mayor's choice

MAYOR'S AWARD: Caffe Sorella owner Luciana Conte (centre) with staff Debroah Griffiths (left) and Cint Galea.

Small cafe wins big award.

Local Partners

Laidley academics claim top honours

HOURS of hard work and study were rewarded with top honours during Laidley State High School's academic awards night.

Child safety at core of early education

CHILD SAFETY: The Lockyer Valley Early Education Centre went red for their Day for Daniel.

The Lockyer Valley Early Education Centre held a Day for Daniel.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

Hacksaw Ridge tells the extraordinary true story of Desmond Doss who saved 75 men without carrying a weapon.

Blac Chyna to give birth on TV?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is set to give birth on TV.

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

Michael Buble has admitted he handled fame "poorly"

Zayn Malik suffered eating disorder

Zayn Malik suffered from an eating disorder while in One Direction

Adele: I felt 'pressured' to have kids

Adele feels people that choose not to have kids are very "brave"

Kendall Jenner's health concern

Kendall Jenner "can't move" when she wakes in the night

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton has tattooed her autograph on her friends arm

Work commitments force the sellers to move on - Move in on this great opportunity!

330 North Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 4 2 4 Auction at Fitzy's...

Enjoying an elegant street presence and offering an abundance of space to spread out, you'll find that this truly exceptional family residence will comply with all...

Peace, Privacy and Serenity and It Needs to be Yours!

2 Bingara Street, Mount Lofty 4350

House 3 1 1 $375,000

Very privately set in a joyful garden and with a wrap around north-eastern deck to enjoy the outdoor space, this home will delight and excite you. Select your...

Centenary Heights Magic Could be Yours!

25 Loch Street, Centenary Heights 4350

House 3 1 1 Offers Above...

This home offers its' new owner a touch of class and style in a great location that captures "WOW" VIEWS from the dining and entertaining areas. A three-bedroom...

Private Bushland Serenity with Magnificent Views

21 Christy Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 5 3 2 For sale now or by...

At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in prestigious Middle Ridge, this superb chalet style home sits proudly on a ridge overlooking its 12 acres of glorious bushland...

Enjoy Your Own Tennis Court and Pool on Peaceful Middle Ridge Acreage.

6 Dippel Street, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 3 3 For Sale or By...

The best of everything here peaceful acreage Middle Ridge living, views, swimming pool, tennis court, and a magnificent family home, all just 10 mins from the city...

Investors / First Home buyers Check the price!!

2a Nigel Street, North Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 3 Offers Over...

Situated only a 10 minute walk to the new Northpoint Shopping Centre this property will be perfectly suited to the first home buyer or textbook Investment property...

Outstanding Investment Opportunity with well Established Industrial Tenant.

Tenancy B/50 Industrial Avenue, Wilsonton 4350

Commercial Tenancy B /50 Industrial Avenue, Wilsonton presents a terrific investment opportunity. Comprising ... EOI closing Friday...

Tenancy B /50 Industrial Avenue, Wilsonton presents a terrific investment opportunity. Comprising of a large industrial parcel of land improved with a solid...

“St. Helen’s” Circa 1898 - Charming Restoration, Elegant Interior

100 Hume Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 4 1 2 Auction On Site

This historic home has been carefully restored to reveal the extent of the fine timbers used to construct the original home. The result is a beautifully renovated...

Large Modern Industrial Facility Investment.

Tenancy A/50 Industrial Avenue, Wilsonton 4350

Commercial Tenancy A / 50 Industrial Ave. was purpose built in 2008 for ... EOI closing Friday...

Tenancy A / 50 Industrial Ave. was purpose built in 2008 for APN Printing and comprises of a modern office/warehouse facility with workshop component. With...

Acreage land in the heart of Middle Ridge - Will Sell Quickly

Lot 4 292 Rowbotham Street, Middle Ridge 4350

Residential Land If you have ever dreamed of finding the perfect block that offered ... Expressions Of...

If you have ever dreamed of finding the perfect block that offered space, views and location, where you where able to create your family's perfect sanctuary, then...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!