Lacclan's drive for helping others sets him apart

Lachlan McIvor | 1st Nov 2016 3:20 PM
DRIVE: Lacclan Gottfried was a proud recipient of the Mayor's Young Entrepreneur Award.
DRIVE: Lacclan Gottfried was a proud recipient of the Mayor's Young Entrepreneur Award. Lachlan McIvor

WHEN LACCLAN Gottfried arrived at the 2016 Lockyer Valley Business Awards, he didn't expect to leave with a trophy of his own.

Taking home the Mayor's Young Entrepreneur Award was a shock for the budding videographer as he had spent the night under the pretence of filming the event for the council.

His selfless contributions to the local community and willingness to assist those most in need of help made the 18-year-old the perfect choice for the awards first ever recipient.

Mr Gottfried first started to get involved four years ago when he joined the youth council and things progressed rapidly from there.

"I just started helping out around town and stuff like that with everything... all the events that they have I basically volunteered,” he said.

"I started doing heaps of things by myself... me and two friends raised $800 for Cobie Taylor by ourselves just walking around town with money tins.

"The satisfaction that you get from helping is really nice.”

An opportunity to volunteer overseas at the end of the last year not only gave Mr Gottfried the chance to assist a family in need of help but unearthed a passion that he hoped would help him see the world.

"We raised $2500 to build a house for a homeless family over there,” he said.

"I made a short video over there, but wasn't into videos at the time, so I just used my phone and that went really big.”

Since he returned home his videography business, Lacci Visions, has gone from strength to strength.

"I just recently upgraded all my equipment and started getting into it really seriously and I've got a lot of jobs,” Mr Gottfried said.

"I'm doing weddings, schoolies, TV ads for a gym around here, it's crazy!

"Everything's just changing so quickly and things are happening every day.”

lacclan gottfried lockyer valley business awards

