Kitten tossed into garbage bin alive

RESCUED: A kitten, which was found dumped in a bin, now has a new home.

A SMALL kitten owes its life to a Good Samaritan who found it dumped in a bin inside a plastic bag at Plainland Plaza.

Noticing a bag in the garbage was moving, the Good Samaritan investigated to find a black kitten looking to escape.

It was taken to the Gatton Vet Surgery where staff assessed the animal.

Practice manager Karen Lyon said the kitten wouldn't have lasted if the lady who found the kitten hadn't investigated further.

"The heat on Saturday was amazing and this little kitten wouldn't have lasted very much longer if the lady didn't help out,” Ms Lyon said.

The kitten was re-homed within hours of its photo posted on Facebook.

Not a day goes by where the Gatton Vet Surgery doesn't receive any finders, injured or stray animals.

But Ms Lyon said not all "abandoned animals” are actually abandoned.

"Many run away in a storm frightened, fall of the owners ute when travelling through town, wander from home looking for a mate or decide to take themselves for a walk and get lost,” she said.

"Desexing your pet from the age of four to six months will help stop unwanted litters and therefore help stop the dumping of young animals.”

When an animal is brought to the surgery, staff undertake a quick microchip scan to try locate the owner.

Photos are posted on their Facebook page and the Lockyer Lost Pets register Facebook page.

Injured animals are assessed by veterinarians, and if they are injured and suffering, they're humanly euthanised.

If you find a lost pet, Ms Lyon suggests taking it to an animal shelter or veterinary clinic so they can be scanned for microchips and also assessed for any possible injuries.