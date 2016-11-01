Kicking milestones

RUGBY LEAGUE: Past and present Lowood Stags players gathered to mark a special milestone more than two decades in the making.

The Lowood Tarampa District Junior Rugby League Club proudly celebrated its 25th anniversary last week.

Former players and committee members joined forces to mark the occasion with former Brisbane Bronco and Lowood Stag junior Jack Reed also in attendance.

Junior players were able to interview and ask Jack Reed questions on the night with the kids also cutting a special cake to celebrate the milestone.

U12 coach and MC on the night Kevin Butler said it was a special milestone to celebrate.

He said a signed Broncos jersey, an original Lowood Stags jersey and the club's latest Bendigo Bank jersey were all auctioned off on the night with funds going back to the club.

"Everybody raved about the night and it was pretty good,” Butler said.

"Just going over all the old history and seeing the members and people come out and help to celebrate was great. It was like a big family reunion.”

Danny Sheriff and Alan Bailey were the two men credited with forming the club in 1991.

"They were sitting at the pub having a beer and noticed kids playing outside on the grass and they decided to start a footy team and approached the Ipswich Rugby League and got the okay,” Butler said.

Butler said the club's mascot and name was derived from the Esk Shire Council.

"The Esk Shire Council had these green signs with the red stag as their emblem,” he said.

"The club took on that emblem and that stuck there for years.

"That's how they became the Stags.”