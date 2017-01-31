36°
Ken's great pumpkin mystery

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 31st Jan 2017 5:41 PM
KEN Arndt has been dubbed the king of oversized fruit and the Grantham "green thumb” but now he may be known for creating an entirely new breed of pumpkin.

Freshly harvested, the eight kilogram "funny shaped, Jap coloured pumpkin” has Mr Arndt completely baffled.

"I've grown lots of different things but I've never seen this before,” Mr Arndt said.

The only explanation the hobby farmer had was that the wildcard pumpkin had crossed with another variety when he planted his last crop.

"Last season I took the seeds out of a black jap and when I planted them I got three different pumpkin varieties out of the seeds, which I reckon was a throwback,” he said.

"I got a Black Jap, an ordinary Jap and this other one I don't have a name for yet.

"I took the seeds out of a Black Jap which came from the patch with the three varieties, and this is what grew.”

Mr Arndt said he believes it could have something to do with all of his bees on his property.

The random pumpkin has other farmers and even an expert scratching their heads.

"I've been to see a few people to see what they think and even a local botanist,” Mr Arndt said.

"He told me to take the seeds out of the pumpkin and plant them again where it's isolated and I'll get the same variety.

"He said I may have created a new variety of pumpkin.”

Mr Arndt's property has been through the 2011 Grantham floods and he believes the floodwater had helped to improve his soil for growing produce, but he said that didn't explain this pumpkin.

"I want to hear from anyone who has an idea of how and why this happened, it would also be good to know why I got three different varieties out of planting only Black Jap pumpkins,” he said.

"I am going to ask the college before I cut it because they might want to have a look and want some seeds from it.”

If any light can be shed on the great pumpkin mystery, please phone Ken Arndt on 0409577441.

Topics:  grantham ken arndt lockyer valley misshaped pumpkin pumpkin pumpkin variety

