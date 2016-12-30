Jono's stumping effort in Lockyer Valley cricket competition

STUMPED: Southern Lockyer A-grade bowler Jonathan 'Jono' Sippel leads the bowling standings heading into the second half of the Lockyer Cricket Association season with a total of 17 wickets.

CRICKET: It may only be midway through the Lockyer Valley cricket season, but Jonathan Sippel has already proved to be a formidable force with the ball.

The Southern Lockyer A-grade player entered the Christmas break with some impressive bowling statistics and comfortably sits on top of the ladder for wickets taken with a total of 17.

He closed the one-day round of matches off in style too by taking four wickets for only 28 runs. It was his second four wicket haul of the season.

It's a remarkable effort for Sippel, who only joined the A-grade ranks this year.

"I've been playing B-grade for years and they've always been hounding me to go up to A-grade but this year they convinced me,” Sippel said.

The move up to A-grade was not only a change of pace in terms of competition, but also type of ground with Sippel now stumping his opponents on the slower turf wickets.

"The pitch is helping me a bit as well and is slower and makes the ball nip around a little bit,” he said.

Sippel described himself as a medium pace bowler with an in-swing action and put his success down to 'keeping it simple'.

"You've just got to put it in the right areas and if they make a mistake they'll hit a catch, if they miss it, it hits the stumps,” he said.

"That's as simple as it gets for me, I haven't got the pace to bowl bouncers or anything I just put it in the right areas and make them play their shots.”

Despite Sippel's success with the ball, Southern Lockyer sit at the bottom of the Lockyer Cricket Association's A-grade ladder.

But, it's something Sippel believes could be turned around as the team head into the two-day round of fixtures in January.

"We have been close on probably three or four occasions to winning and only lost by five or six runs,” he said.

"We beat Gatton in one game and they ended up going on to win the one-day comp so we can do it, we just got to have the right team.”

He said the two-day format of the competition would provide more opportunities for Southern Lockyer with bat and ball.

"There'll be more overs bowled in the two-dayers so hopefully I get a few more overs in and more chances,” he said.

Gatton Fordsdale's Christopher O'Brien sits in second place for bowling statistics with a solid 15 wickets.

Mulgowie's Nicholas Boland also has 15 wickets to his name.