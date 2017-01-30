34°
Joint partnership to help Gatton Golf Club

Lachlan Mcivor
| 30th Jan 2017 1:16 PM
CLUB MEN: Gatton Jubilee Golf Club President Brock Harm and general manager Scott Swan.
CLUB MEN: Gatton Jubilee Golf Club President Brock Harm and general manager Scott Swan.

GOLF: The Australian Sports Foundation raised more than $32 million last financial year for sporting groups across the country.

The foundation works with non-profit sport organisations to raise money for much-needed equipment or renovations.

As an incentive, all donations received through the foundation are tax deductible.

When Gatton Jubilee Golf Club general manager Scott Swan heard about the foundation, it was a no-brainer to get in contact.

The club is hoping to raise $365,000 for a series of upgrades across the board.

They received a grant last year for painting and carpeting for the clubhouse but there is more to be done.

Although primarily a haven for golfers, the club also provides a venue for members, visitors and businesses to socialise.

Community groups, including Gatton Tai Chi and the Breast Cancer Awareness Group, use the clubhouse as a meeting place on a regular basis.

"It's not just for golf ... it's for the community so a lot of people come through here every week,” Mr Swan said.

"We want somewhere nice for them to come.”

Money raised will also go towards improving facilities and the clubhouse.

This includes the netting fence that protects the neighbouring properties, machinery used to maintain the course and a well-overdue upgrade of the cold room.

"We've got a lot of outdated machinery,” Mr Swan said.

"It's a lot of mowing and a lot of maintenance ... it would be great to update (the equipment) and have the course looking as good as it can be.”

As the only 18-hole golf course in the Lockyer Valley, it's a difficult task to keep it in tip-top condition without the number of members most larger golf clubs have.

"The 18-hole course is our point of difference,” he said.

"We're stuck between a rock and a hard place.

"It's for people who want to play 18 holes without travelling too far but then it's also our downfall because there's so much to maintain without having that membership.”

Representative sides from the club regularly travel far and wide to play and it was hoped enough money could be raised to also fund a bus.

"They can travel all the way to Goondiwindi so it'd be good to have a bus for them to utilise,” Mr Swan said.

"It adds that sense of club pride to have a bus to use.”

The club hopes the upgrades will encourage more players, particularly females and juniors, to get involved in the sport.

PGA teaching professional Anna Stanton has linked up with the club to take lessons.

"It's great to have a professional here now that juniors can utilise,” he said.

To donate towards the fundraising effort go to www.asf.org.au/projects/ gatton-jubilee-golf-club/

Gatton Star

Topics:  australian sports foundation fundraising gatton jubilee golf club

