John retires from Barden Produce

Tom Threadingham
| 29th Dec 2016 10:03 AM
LOYALTY: John Toward will retire from Barden Produce this Friday after 13 years with the company.
LOYALTY: John Toward will retire from Barden Produce this Friday after 13 years with the company.

For the past 13 years John Toward has worked hard to ensure only the best produce reaches the customer's plate.

Overseeing 70 staff, it's a job Mr Toward has not only become extremely good at but one he has loved doing.

However, this Friday will mark the end of an era as Mr Toward hangs up his hat for retirement as production manager at Barden Produce.

Mr Toward joined Barden Produce in 2004 working on the packing line and before long found himself working hard as a forklift driver.

His talent for the job didn't go unrecognised, with Mr Toward promoted to overseeing operations as production manager after only a few short years with the company.

Mr Toward said he had plenty of good memories during his time working for Barden Produce.

"The amount of people I've met and the friends I've made has been great,” he said.

"I've always liked doing what I'm doing.

"I liked doing it because it's a combination of loading trucks, production manager, driving the forklift and fixing the machines, there are so many different aspects to it.”

Although he will miss the job, Mr Toward said it was time to relax and spend more time with his family.

"I know of a lot of people that work on and keep going and they'll retire at 70 or something like that but they don't seem to be around for very long to enjoy what they've got so I want to have a go at that,” he said.

"All my life I've worked nearly six days a week and its only been the last few years that I've gone back to five days.”

Barden Produce general manager Clem Hodgman said Mr Toward had been a highly valued worker.

"He was a loyal employee who only wanted to do one thing, and that was to produce a great product and service for customers,” Mr Hodgman said.

"He wasn't scared to get his hands dirty and had strong compassion with his team as he was always looking after everyone's interests making sure everyone was happy.

"Everyone at Barden Produce is sad he is leaving and he will be greatly missed in our business.”

The company held a farewell barbecue party for Mr Toward earlier in December.

Topics:  agriculture barden produce gatton

